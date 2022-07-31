Shirley D. Parker’s legacy in Yakima is just as enduring as the iconic skyscraper his stepfather built in downtown Yakima.
Parker, a trial lawyer, businessman and stepson of Adelbert E. Larson, is also remembered for his support of Yakima Valley College and youth sports, with a foundation bearing his name continuing work in that area.
Parker was born Oct. 22, 1886, in Seattle, the son of Orlando and Rose B. Parker. While a boy named Shirley seems odd in the 21st century, at the time it was routine.
Rose Parker divorced her husband in 1895, when she and her son came to Yakima, close to her family who settled in the Lower Naches area.
Two years after arriving in the Valley, Rose Parker married Larson, a man who had a business empire that included a theater, hotel and a Ford dealership. He would go on to build the A.E. Larson Building, which, until the Hotel Chinook — today’s The Tower — was completed in 1951, was the tallest building in Yakima.
All that is known of Parker’s father was that he was “not in the picture.” Neither Rose Larson’s nor Parker’s obituaries mentioned Orlando Parker, instead only mentioning Larson as husband and stepfather respectively.
One of Parker’s friends observed that Parker “was wilder than a Tieton jackrabbit and the elderly ladies used to comment how sorry they felt for his mother.”
Parker graduated from Yakima High School — today’s Davis High School — and went to the University of Washington, where he was a quarterback for the football team and set a record in the half-mile as part of the track team.
Parker obtained his law degree and opened a practice in Portland. He was a member of the Oregon, Washington and U.S. Supreme Court bar associations.
During World War I, he was given the rank of acting captain in the U.S. Army, serving as an instructor in the Officer Training School and as a company commander.
Parker also became a salesman for the Alexander Hamilton Institute, a book distributor based in Garden City, N.Y., where he worked for seven years. While in New York, he married Eleanor Lindsley, originally from Bellingham, at the Jade Room of the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel.
His acumen in marketing led Parker to become a lecturer on the topic at the University of Chicago and on a speaking circuit with the Bureau of Specialized Business Training. He also wrote a 10-volume collection on creative selling and sales psychology.
Parker still had interests in Yakima. In 1937, he built a stadium on what is now the Yakima Valley College campus for a professional baseball team he owned, the Yakima Pippins. It was said that the stadium, which stood where Parker Faller Field now stands, was said to be “almost a duplicate” of the Chicago Cub’s Wrigley Field.
In addition to the Pippins, Parker also owned a ball club in Spokane.
Along with Parker Field, Parker also donated 10 acres of land that formed the nucleus of YVC’s campus, while his mother donated 20 acres for Larson Park adjoining the college.
Parker moved to California in 1945, where he had multiple business interests, but he would return to Yakima to tend to his businesses here. At the time of his death Nov. 29, 1950, the only business he owned outright in Yakima was the Yakima Motor Ramp.
Parker is entombed at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles.
In the 1940s, the Parker Youth Foundation, named for Parker, was organized to preserve Parker field and provide scholarships for student athletes at the college.
Today, the Parker Youth & Sports Foundation, formed in 2004, carries on Parker’s legacy, supporting sports and recreation programs in the area, as well as providing grants and scholarships. It’s based, fittingly enough, in the Larson Building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.