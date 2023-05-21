Of the four law enforcement officers killed by assailants in Yakima County, only one case remains unsolved: the murder of Selah Town Marshal Ernest E. Buckley.
Buckley was born March 31, 1888, in Lincoln County, Wash., the son of J.C. and Polly J. Buckley. In 1904, his family moved to the Wenas Valley north of Selah, and, three years later, to Selah.
His law enforcement career started, in a way, when the state embarked on a major road construction campaign.
To supply the needed gravel for the projects, the state established four convict labor camps near Seattle, Vancouver, North Yakima and Spokane to grind rocks into gravel.
The North Yakima camp was actually in the Selah Gap, where rock from the ridge was quarried and crushed by inmates. Convict’s Cave, a landmark in the gap, was where explosives were stored.
The inmates were watched over by armed guards, and Buckley was one of them.
In the summer of 1915, residents in the Selah area — the city would incorporate in 1919 under questionable circumstances — hired Buckley to serve as the first town marshal.
It was while he was making his regular rounds in the early hours of Feb. 28, 1916, that Buckley spotted something suspicious near a bank at the corner of what is now Wenas Road and East Naches Avenue. He saw a man hiding behind a telegraph pole between the bank and a neighboring lumber yard.
Buckley confronted the man, who then opened fire, hitting the marshal once in the leg and twice in the abdomen. Buckley, according to accounts, drew his revolver and returned fire, emptying his weapon, but there was no evidence found that his bullets found their mark.
He was driven to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Yakima, where surgeons operated for hours to try to save him. The bullets had perforated Buckley’s intestines, stomach and kidneys. Initial news reports of the shooting said Buckley rallied after the surgery, but doctors said his hopes for a recovery were grim.
He would die March 1, 1916. He was 27.
Yakima County Sheriff W.P. Murphy personally led the investigation into the shooting. Behind the bank, Murphy and his deputies found sledgehammers, crowbars, wedges and other tools that had been stolen from the Northern Pacific Railway at Pomona. Also stolen was a railroad hand car that was later found abandoned in Yakima.
Murphy’s theory was that Buckley had spotted a man serving as lookout, and that another person was casing either the bank or the lumber company for a burglary.
Kittitas County’s sheriff dispatched bloodhounds in hopes of finding the trail of Buckley’s assailant, while deputies checked boarding houses in North Yakima and sent telegrams throughout the region asking for people to be on the lookout for any suspicious activity.
Buckley’s killers were never found.
Buckley is buried in the International Order of Odd Fellows section at Tahoma Cemetery with his parents. The epitaph on his tombstone states, “He gave his life for Selah.”
Buckley is also listed on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C., and the Washington State Law Enforcement Memorial on the grounds of the state Capitol in Olympia.
In 2019, the Selah City Council passed a resolution proclaiming March 1, the anniversary of Buckley’s death, as Marshal Ernest E. Buckley Day.
It Happened Here is a weekly history column by Yakima Herald-Republic reporter Donald W. Meyers. Sources for this week's column include the Behind the Badge Foundation, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, familysearch.org, Findagrave.com and the archives of the Yakima Herald-Republic.
