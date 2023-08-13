Legend has it that when asked by a reporter why he robbed banks, Willie Sutton said “because that’s where the money is.”
While Sutton insisted someone made up the quote — but which he embraced in the title of his 1976 memoir “Where the Money Was” — banks with their large amounts of loose cash have always been a target for robbers.
Roslyn was the scene of a daylight bank robbery that practically appeared to be a dime novel come to life.
But a little more than a century ago, the Selah State Bank was hit by a robber who was never caught, although some believe he might have confessed to the crime just before his date with the electric chair at an infamous New York prison.
As recounted by Selah historian Robert S. Lince, this robbery took place in the middle of August 1916.
This was the same bank that is believed to have been the target of whoever killed town Marshal Ernest E. Buckley six months earlier.
Recalling the incident years later, bank cashier Elmer Dahlin was working on a hop insurance policy close to closing time when he heard someone enter the bank.
“I’ll be right with you,” Dahlin said without looking up.
“Stand up and turn around,” the man said. “This is a stickup.”
Dahlin first thought it was a joke, but when he looked up, saw that the man had a handkerchief covering his face and was pointing a gun at him, he realized this was deadly serious. While there was a telephone on the desk next to him, Dahlin decided that he’d be shot dead before he could complete the call.
The robber ordered Dahlin to turn and face the wall with his hands up. Hearing the door open again, Dahlin thought a customer was coming in and he might have help. Instead, it was the robber’s accomplice.
A delivery boy from the grocery store was passing by and saw Dahlin through the window with his hands up but said nothing at the time because he assumed Dahlin was just stretching. Had the boy said anything, Dahlin said later, it could have drawn a crowd and led to a shootout.
The robbers lowered the window shades and ordered Dahlin to open the cashier’s section at the bank and, with a gun barrel pushed into his ribs, told him to hand over the money.
He gave them the money in the cashier’s drawer and whatever cash was in the vault. Then the robbers forced him into the vault, where Dahlin was expecting to either be shot or knocked on the head.
Instead, they locked him inside. Fortunately, Dahlin had previously prepared for such a situation and had put a screwdriver and a candle inside the vault. Waiting a few minutes after hearing the men leave the bank, Dahlin used the screwdriver to remove a panel from the vault door, move the tumblers and free himself.
He first ran to the blacksmith’s shop across the street to tell them of the robbery, and then called the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office and Yakima police. A witness said he saw two men run across the street to a car and drive off.
Responding Yakima police missed the robbers as they crossed the bridge into Yakima. The getaway car, which had been stolen, was found abandoned at what is now State Fair Park.
The American Banking Association and Bonding Co. reimbursed the bank $1,400 — the equivalent of $38,633 in today’s cash — and other banks in the area lent the Selah institution funds so it could operate.
But the bank association sent an undercover detective to see if the robbery was an inside job. This detective also milled around with farm hands to see if he could gain any leads on the case.
The case went cold and, surprisingly, didn’t merit a mention in the local paper, as news from the battlefields of World War I and the explosion of a munitions store in New York Harbor by German agents dominated the headlines.
But six months later, a man who was about to be electrocuted at New York’s Sing Sing Prison for killing a police officer confessed that he had robbed a bank in a small town in Washington state. He believed the bank was near Ellensburg.
Dahlin, who told Lince that he still had nightmares about the holdup 50 years later, would go on to become Selah’s first mayor, the bank’s president and the president of the Washington State Bankers Association.
It Happened Here is a weekly history column by Yakima Herald-Republic reporter Donald W. Meyers. Reach him at dmeyers@yakimaherald.com. Sources for this week's column include "The Selah Story” by Robert S. Lince, The Inflation Calculator by Morgan Friedman and the archives of the Yakima Herald-Republic.
