It Happened here is a weekly history column by Yakima Herald-Republic reporter Donald W. Meyers. Reach him at dmeyers@yakimaherald.com. Sources for this week’s column include Historylink.org, “A Historical Study of the Selah and Moxee Irrigation District” by Alfred C. Moss, The Inflation Calculator by Morgan Friedman and the archives of the Yakima Herald-Republic.