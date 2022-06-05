While French-Canadian farmers helped Moxee become a major agricultural producer, they couldn’t have done it without water.
One of the canals that has brought that life-giving resource to the Moxee area marks its 121st year of formal operation on June 8. While the Selah-Moxee Canal looks quite modest compared to the nearby Roza Canal, its opening was a major event that attracted dignitaries from the west side of the state to witness it.
Irrigation has been a necessity in the Yakima Valley for time immemorial. With the Valley clearly stuck in the Cascades’ rain shadow, it’s the only way that people could sustainably live in the region.
Yakamas shared this knowledge with the Catholic missionaries their leaders invited to Valley, helping the St. Joseph Mission at Ahtanum become more self-sustaining.
But as more people settled in the Valley, irrigation efforts needed to be boosted to an industrial scale. By the 1880s, several canals were already crossing the Valley, carrying water to farmers and orchardists.
In 1898, William Timothy Clark and George S. Rankin proposed constructing a canal that would bring water from the Yakima River at East Selah into Terrace Heights and Moxee, irrigating parts of the East Valley that were still parched, unproductive land.
Clark and Rankin initially planned to irrigate 12,000 acres, but when that proved too costly, they pared the plan down. The country was still recovering from the Great Panic of 1893, which meant that investment money was scarce.
The men found their angel in James W. Clise, a Seattle real-estate developer. While Clise was impressed with the plan, he wanted to make sure there was local interest in the project before committing to funding it.
Clise reached out to Yakima business owners and asked if they shared his confidence in the project and would be willing to buy tracts in the area if nobody else did. Eighteen businessmen stepped forward and agreed to each buy a 20-acre tract if the Selah-Moxee Canal Co. couldn’t find other buyers for them by March 1901.
With that assurance, Clise told Clark and Rankin to start building the canal.
Edward C. Burlingame, a farmer and engineer, won the bid to build the canal, committing to having it up and running within 100 days of the start of construction. His contract was for $50,000 — $1.7 million when you adjust for inflation — and he employed 200 workers to build it.
Workers were paid $1.75 to $2 a day — $58 to $67 in today’s currency — while a team of horses and a teamster received $3.75 — $126 when inflation is factored in.
Burlingame started work Dec. 17, 1900, and by May 15, 1901, water was running through its 26-mile length. The final cost was $75,000 — or $2.5 million. Tracts serviced by the canal sold for $60 an acre, many to the Canadian farmers from Minnesota recruited by Alexander Graham Bell and his father-in-law, Gardiner Green Hubbard, to work the land in Moxee.
The canal’s opening was formally celebrated June 8, 1901, in an event sponsored by the Yakima Commercial Club. Businesspeople and journalists from the west side first went to the Hotel Yakima before taking a wagon tour of the Valley to see how the canal was benefitting the Valley.
The tour was followed by a banquet at the hotel, which the Yakima media refused to attend because the Commercial Club was charging them $3 a person — about $101 in today’s currency — which the Yakima Morning Herald reported was a deviation from the standard practice of letting the press in for free to such events.
The canal continues to provide water for users, and there are now plans to sell and lease 7,400-acre feet of surplus senior water rights to landowners. Proceeds will support improvements to the Selah-Moxee Irrigation District’s infrastructure.
