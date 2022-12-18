Yakima’s Savoy Apartments are starting a new chapter, or perhaps finishing its last.
City officials are seeking a court order to demolish the building, while holding out hope that it could be fixed up and added to the housing stock. The court proceedings are awaiting the results of a trustee sale that was scheduled for Friday.
The current events mark the decline of a building that was once one of the hotels that served Yakima’s visitors and residents alike.
The Savoy was built sometime in the first decade of the 20th century, before the Hotels Sydney and Michigan (today known as the Senator and Lotus Pond apartments, respectively) were built near the Yakima Depot.
Like the hotels that followed it, the Savoy’s intended client base were people coming via the Northern Pacific Railway to do business in the city. Its location on West Yakima Avenue put it at a nine-minute walk from the station.
One of the hotel’s earliest mentions is an April 27, 1910, entry in The Yakima Herald’s society column describing the marriage of Edith Wilgus and William Adkinson in the hotel’s lobby. The stairs and lobby were decorated with lilacs, sweet pears and palms with a bower under which the ceremony was performed.
The next year, the hotel hosted sailors from the USS Philadelphia, a former cruiser that served as a receiving ship — a floating barracks for sailors awaiting assignments — at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton. The sailors were in town to play baseball against a local team, which beat the Navy team 2-1 in 11 innings.
The hotel also offered its dining room for events.
Over time, the building became apartments, like the Cascade and the Senator, with the first-floor space used for businesses.
Along with the Senator and Cascade, the Savoy was purchased by Richard Dameyer, who sold the three buildings to Aaron Stewart in 2005 for $1 million.
In October 2017, one of the Savoy’s apartments caught fire, resulting in smoke damage to the third floor of the building, along with ceiling and roof damage. That, combined with utility crews cutting the building’s power for safety reasons, led the city to declare the building “dangerous” and residents ordered out until repairs could be completed.
Residents eventually moved back into the Savoy, but in August 2021, the city condemned the building, finding multiple code violations such as holes in walls between apartments, a nonfunctioning fire escape, broken windows and insecure outside doors.
City officials condemned the property after unsuccessful attempts to get Stewart to bring the building up to code.
Today, the building sits boarded up, awaiting its fate.
It Happened Here is a weekly history column by Yakima Herald-Republic reporter Donald W. Meyers. Reach him at dmeyers@yakimaherald.com. Sources for this week's column include the city of Yakima, FamilySearch.org, U.S. Naval History and Heritage Command and the archives of the Yakima Herald-Republic.
