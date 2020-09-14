Today we think of Maryhill for its art museum and the state park on the banks of the Columbia River.
But at the beginning of the 20th century, it was envisioned as a Quaker utopia where crops would grow in abundance.
That vision belonged to Sam Hill, Washington state’s most famous eccentric philanthropist — and it turned out to be his greatest failure.
Hill, a former executive with the Great Northern Railroad and a founder of the Washington Good Roads Association, was searching for other opportunities when he learned that the Spokane, Portland and Seattle Railroad was building a line along the north bank of the Columbia River.
With the railroad, Hill believed that a prosperous farm-based community could be established along the bank of the Columbia, which was close to a supply of timber and was known to be good farming land.
Starting in 1905, Hill began purchasing land in Klickitat County near Columbus, acquiring 7,000 acres. He named the area Maryhill Ranch, after both his wife and daughter.
A Quaker pacifist, Hill initially pitched homesteads in the area to Quaker farmers in 1909, hoping to establish a utopian community based on Quaker ideals. But none of the farmers were interested, and so he expanded the offer to non-Quakers and managed to get a few families to come to the area.
Hill even planned to build a “ranch house” on a hill overlooking both the Columbia River and the community, which would feature the paved roads he firmly believed were the future of transportation in Washington.
But things didn’t go quite according to plan.
Hill mistakenly believed that he had found an area that was in a sweet spot between the rainy western side of Washington and the sunny east side. In reality, Maryhill was in the Cascades’ rain shadow, with only a yearly average of 11 inches of rain.
The only truly productive land in the area was right along the river, with the rest being rocky outcroppings that had just enough soil for sage brush and prairie grass, but little else. The wind howling through the Columbia Gorge, which today supports wind farms, was not helping farming matters either.
Even the ferry service he established between Maryhill and Biggs, Ore., proved to be a money pit, as the winds in the gorge forced the sidewheeler to heel to one side, causing the engine to overwork, while the boat would grind on a mid-river bar at low tide and not fit under a nearby bridge at high tide.
Hill blamed the failure on the state for failing to build a highway along the northern side of the Columbia. At that point, he gave up on the plans for a community in the area, and in 1917 stopped work on his house.
While the community was not a great success, Maryhill would become home to some of Hill’s more noteworthy contributions to Washington’s history and culture.
Hill built 10 miles of demonstration roads at Maryhill to experiment with various paving materials and showcase for Washington and Oregon officials the potential paved roads had for improving both states. The road is still there today, open to drivers twice a year and available for special events.
Hill’s Washington Good Roads Association continues on as the Washington Good Roads and Transportation Association.
Hill was also persuaded by his friend and modern-dance pioneer Loe Fuller to convert his half-completed mansion into an art museum. The Maryhill Museum is today home to an eclectic collection of Rodin sculptures, Native American art, French fashions, chess sets, and art and clothing donated by Queen Marie of Romania, who also dedicated the museum.
And Hill built the first monument in the United States to honor the nation’s World War I dead, a replica of Stonehenge, which has become the centerpiece of Klickitat County’s memorial to county residents who died in wars.