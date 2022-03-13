Although she was trained as a teacher, S.I. Anthon made her greatest mark on the Yakima Valley as a journalist.
Anthon was a longtime columnist and editor with the predecessors of the Yakima Herald-Republic, her career spanning more than half a century. She used her writing talents not just to inform and entertain readers, but to both offer comfort as well as mobilize them when there was a need in the community.
Soester Inger Anthon was born Aug. 19, 1886, in Udholm, Denmark. When she was 5, her family emigrated to Hawaii, where she first rode a horse, sparking a lifelong love for horses and riding.
At 8, the family moved to Fall City, where her father inspired her to take an interest in wildflowers, leading to her becoming an expert on the subject.
She attended high school in Seattle, graduating in three years instead of four. She also earned her bachelor of arts degree from the University of Washington in three years, and went on to get a master’s of science degree at UW.
While working on her bachelor’s, she was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa, joining such luminaries as Helen Keller, Mark Twain, Franklin D. Roosevelt and W.E.B. Du Bois as members of one of America’s oldest and most prestigious academic honor societies.
After college, Anthon taught biology and botany at Yakima High School — today’s Davis High School — from 1907 to 1912. Two years later, Wilbur Wade Robertson, owner of the Yakima Morning Herald and the Yakima Daily Republic, hired her as a reporter. Her early assignments included covering church news, crime and courts.
It was at the newspapers where she adopted the byline that everyone would know her by: S.I. Anthon. Her friends and legion of fans would call her simply “Sis.”
In a couple of years, she moved into newsroom management, becoming city editor for the Republic. Like any other editor, Anthon was a stickler for accuracy, marking up reporters’ copy with her trademark green pen.
Many of the reporters under her went on to work at larger papers or became freelance writers, many of whom would stop by the office to visit with her when they were back in town.
She would eventually become a managing editor, and a columnist with her “Yakima Valley Mirror” column. Each day, she would highlight things she found amusing or interesting in the community, or give insight and comfort if needed.
When the news of the Normandy invasion reached Yakima, Anthon wrote in her column to worried families that a lack of letters from Yakima soldiers in England the previous two weeks did not necessarily mean they were in harm’s ways on the beaches.
Since similar blackouts occurred before the Allied landings in Sicily and Anzio, they may have been barred from writing in order to preserve the needed secrecy for the invasion, she assured them.
On another occasion, when someone put up a witty remark on Marquette High School’s reader board, Anthon mentioned it in her column. Then, the school sign was changed to read “Thank you, Miss Anthon” in response, a gesture she appreciated.
Anthon also used the column to rally people to causes that needed help in the community. And she didn’t let something as trivial as being hospitalized after a horse-riding accident keep her from that duty.
While recuperating from a broken leg at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital — which would later become Astria Regional Medical Center — Anthon learned the hospital was having financial problems. From her sick bed, she wrote a column alerting her readers to the hospital’s plight.
(Bear in mind, this was in the days before laptop computers and Wi-Fi.)
The day after the column was published, the hospital’s sister superior came to her room to tell her that someone sent a $500 gift — roughly $5,800 in today’s currency — to the hospital in response. Other donations came rolling in, alleviating the crisis.
During that same hospital stay, the Yakima school board’s building committee convened a meeting in her room to seek her advice on a matter.
In addition to her newspaper work, she was a charter member of the Altrusa Club, along with memberships or honors from the American Red Cross, American Legion Auxiliary, Yakima Riding Club, Business and Professional Women’s Club, the Central Washington State Fair Board, the Junior Chamber of Commerce and other organizations.
She was also a longtime member of the city Planning Commission.
She continued working through her 70s, both writing her column and serving as garden editor, drawing on her extensive knowledge of the region’s plants.
She was on her way to work, having finished breakfast at the Chinook Hotel on Jan. 11, 1966, when she was hit by a careless driver while crossing East Yakima Avenue at Fourth Street around 7 a.m. The driver, who had just dropped off her husband at the Chinook, said she didn’t see Anthon until she hit her.
Anthon was carried about 24 feet from where she was hit by the car, suffering a serious head injury that left her in critical condition at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.
She died Feb. 6, 1966, at age 79. In accordance with her wishes, there was no funeral, but the family said it would establish a scholarship in her memory.
An editorial eulogy in the Yakima Morning Herald said she had become synonymous with Yakima’s daily newspapers, and would remain so for at least another generation.
“Newspapers are only as great as the people who are responsible for them. Miss Anthon has been one of those who put a purpose and meaning into our dailies,” the editorial board wrote. “We shall ever be indebted to her for the years she was part of our newspaper family and for her untiring efforts to help us serve as we should.”
Each year, the Yakima Valley College Foundation awards the S.I. Anthon Scholarship to a full-time second-year student who has demonstrated leadership, friendliness and influence for good.
Also at the college, Anthon Hall was named in her honor. That building and Glenn Hall were replaced in 2007 with Glenn Anthon Hall.
