Many people just know the name Robert Lince as belonging to one of Selah’s schools.
But Lince is considered by many to be the definitive historian on the Upper Valley city, with his “The Selah Story” considered a standard reference on the city’s history, although it became part of the controversy over the city’s handling of Black Lives Matter protests.
Like many other local historians, Lince was self-trained. He was a grocer.
Lince was born Oct. 16, 1917, in Selah, where the Selah United Methodist Church stands today. He was the son of Fred Lince and Mary Hazel Myers, both from pioneer families in the area.
Lince lived in Selah his whole life, minus the year he served in the U.S. Army in the waning days of World War II.
In 1937, he married his first wife, Eleanour Marie Bass, in Chelan. They had one child, Ronald Perry Lince, who died at 9 months old. The couple later divorced.
Lince married his second wife, Uva Mae Baker, in 1950, and they had eight daughters.
A grocery worker, Lince bought Jim’s Market on East Naches Avenue where the Pastime Burgers Brews and Spirits now stands. Lince would name it for himself and expand it, operating it until four years before his death.
It was after buying the store that Lince fell into the role of historian. A member of the Selah Lions Club, he was asked to give a presentation on the history of the area.
His qualification? He was the only member of the club who was born in Selah.
But doing his homework for that presentation hooked him on local history, and he set out to gather as much of it as he could. Along with collecting maps of early expeditions into the Valley and old photographs of life in the area, Lince began to talk to almost anyone who had a story to tell about the past.
“He was just a down-to-earth guy, but he had a nose for history,” recalled local historian George Martin in a 1986 interview with the Yakima Herald-Republic. “He was very thorough in his work. He was dedicated to whatever he did.”
And he didn’t confine himself to just those living in Selah and its surroundings. He went to northern Washington and Canada to research the life of the Rev. Charles Pandosy, a Catholic missionary who established the St. Joseph Mission at Ahtanum Creek and befriended Yakama Chief Kamiakin.
In addition to Selah and the Wenas area, Lince also studied the history of the Northern Pacific Railway, which both provided a link to the outside world and shaped the development of the Yakima Valley.
Lince became a regular speaker on the Valley’s history. Click Relander, a notable local historian in his own right, consulted with Lince when someone had a question he couldn’t answer.
In 1984, Lince published what one could consider his magnum opus: “The Selah Story.” The book covers the span of Selah’s history from, as he described, “the ancient ones” to modern times. Rather than present it as a typical textbook format, Lince instead offers short stories on each subject, interspersed with historical photos of the region.
“’The Selah Story’ is the kind of monument we all wish we had,” then-Selah Mayor John Sweesy said in a 1986 interview.
Lince was a past trustee of the Yakima Valley Museum, president of the Yakima County Historical Society and had accepted a position in the county’s branch of the Washington State Centennial Committee when he died unexpectedly July 4, 1986. He was 68.
He is buried at Tahoma Cemetery in Yakima, with “The Selah Story” noted on his tombstone.
Lince’s book also got attention in 2020 when Selah officials were dealing with the backlash from then-City Administrator Don Wayman’s disparaging remarks about Black Lives Matter protesters and ordering city crews to erase chalk art supporting the anti-police brutality movement.
After scolding the city’s critics, Mayor Sherry Raymond pulled out the book and urged people to read it.
“This is what we are about. Read where we came from. Remember who we are, and why we love our city,” Raymond said.
But at least one person pointed out that the book chronicled how the Yakama people were forced to cede their land, including Selah, and move to a reservation in the Lower Valley, as well as pointing to a photo of a band in blackface at a Selah Community Days celebration.
It Happened Here is a weekly history column by Yakima Herald-Republic reporter Donald W. Meyers. Reach him at dmeyers@yakimaherald.com or 509-577-7748. Sources for this week's column include “The Selah Story” by Robert S. Lince, familysearch.org and the archives of the Yakima Herald-Republic.
