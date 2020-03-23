The castle-like building at 620 S. 48th Ave. In Yakima was once the home of “the richest woman in the Klondike.”
Belinda Mulrooney Carbonneau made her fortune in the Klondike Gold Rush in Canada’s Yukon Territory. Like legendary cattleman Ben Snipes, Carbonneau made her fortune primarily by selling goods and services to miners.
Born in County Sligo, Ireland, on May 16, 1872, she grew up in Scranton, Pa. When she was 20, she moved to Chicago with a few hundred dollars she earned as a housekeeper and bought a lot on the fairgrounds where the Columbian Exposition was setting up to commemorate the 400th anniversary of Christopher Columbus’ first voyage of discovery.
In an early demonstration of her business savvy, Mulrooney leased half her land for the world’s first Ferris wheel, while running a sandwich shop on the other half. When the fair closed, she had $8,000 — about $230,461 in today’s money.
Her next stop was San Francisco, where after a couple of restaurant and hotel jobs and an ice cream shop that burned down, she became stewardess on the City of Topeka, a steamer that ran between Seattle and Skagway, Alaska. In her two years on the ship, Mulrooney had a side hustle trading goods from Seattle with Native women in return for furs she could sell.
When gold was found in the Klondike in 1897, Mulrooney was on her way to Dawson City with $5,000 worth of silk underwear, hot water bottles and cotton cloth. She made, according to accounts, a 600% profit, and then opened a restaurant while building cabins to sell to prospectors flooding into the region.
She expanded her empire with the Grand Forks Hotel, a two-story building with a kennel for sled dogs. Along with being the owner, Mulrooney also tended bar, selling liquor at the highest prices in the Klondike.
She also had the floor sweepings run through a sluice, and managed to collect $100 a day in gold dust that fell out of miners’ pockets.
She bought a half-dozen mining properties with her profits, taking advantage of information she gleaned from her customers.
Mulrooney’s next venture was the Fair View Hotel, providing Dawson City’s first luxury accomodations. The amenities included 22 steam-heated rooms, Turkish baths, brass bedsteads, cut-glass chandeliers, fine china and sliverware. However, the walls were canvas, covered with wallpaper due to a shortage of milled lumber.
On opening day, the hotel took in $6,000 — $186,576 when adjusted for inflation — at the bar.
At the hotel, she became acquainted with several authors, including Jack London. It’s said that her St. Bernard, Nero, was the inspiration for Buck in London’s “The Call of the Wild.”
In 1900, she met “Count” Charles Eugene Carbonneau, who claimed to be a French aristocrat but was believed to be a barber from Montreal. They married on Oct. 1, 1900, and honeymooned in Paris, where they would spend winters before coming back to Dawson for the summers.
But the marriage started falling apart, and Carbonneau returned to Dawson alone in 1903, while her husband remained in France and faced charges of embezzlement. They divorced in 1906, and Charles Carbonneau was killed in 1916 while touring the front lines in World War I as a purchasing agent for the Allies.
In 1910, after pursuing business ventures in Fairbank’s gold rush, Carbonneau purchased property in what is now Yakima and built a turreted mansion where she lived with family members and entertained friends such as former President William Howard Taft.
With her fortune waning, Carbonneau sold the home in 1930 and moved to Seattle, where she occasionally gave interviews. She died on Sept. 3, 1967, at 95 and is buried at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery in Shoreline.
Her home is today Findery Floral and Gift and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.