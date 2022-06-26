Even though some of them are far from the ocean, Washington’s economic development areas are referred to as “ports.”
The landlocked Port of Benton does have at least part of a boat on the grounds. Driving through the business park, it appears as though a submarine has partially surfaced between the buildings.
The sail of the USS Triton, which served as a vertical stabilizer for the submarine and contained the conning tower, an armored command center for the boat’s captain, serves as the centerpiece of the USS Triton Sail Park. The park honors one of the earliest U.S. Navy vessels to use nuclear power and its role in demonstrating the potential for nuclear-powered submarines with a months-long submerged voyage in the track of a famous explorer.
Triton was a descendant of the Manhattan Project, which developed the atomic bombs that were dropped on Japan. The Hanford Nuclear Reservation, near the Tri-Cities, was where nuclear reactors created the plutonium needed for the “Fat Man” bomb that was dropped on Nagasaki, as well as subsequent nuclear weapons.
But a naval officer thought reactors could do much more than produce weapons.
While at Oak Ridge National Laboratory where he was exploring the possibility of using nuclear reactors for generating electricity, then-Capt. Hyman Rickover conceived the idea of using nuclear reactors to power a submarine.
Up until that time, submarines used diesel engines to sail on the surface and charge the batteries that would power the engines when submerged. That technology limited how long a sub could stay at sea, based on fuel, and underwater, as the diesel engines could only recharge the batteries if the boat were on the surface or close enough to raise a snorkel.
Nuclear reactors would get around those limitations, allowing submarines to spend more time at sea and, most important, underwater.
Rickover’s first sub, the USS Nautilus, demonstrated the potential nuclear power had with the sub transiting the North Pole submerged and setting other records. Rickover would go on to be promoted to admiral and is credited with creating the U.S. Navy’s nuclear ship program.
The Triton would demonstrate the nuclear sub’s advantage in a more dramatic way.
Triton was commissioned Nov. 10, 1959, and was the largest sub ever built at the time, at 448 feet long and with a submerged displacement of 7,780 tons. Her twin propellers were powered by two nuclear reactors — the only sub in the U.S. Navy to ever have that many — and could sail at 30 knots — almost 35 mph.
Triton is also the last sub to have a conning tower in the sub’s sail. From the conning tower, the captain could command the boat and had access to the periscopes.
The sub cost more than $100 million — $963.2 million in today’s currency.
Triton sailed out of New London, Conn., on Feb. 15, 1960, for a shakedown cruise where the crew would put the sub through its paces and check systems. But her commander, Capt. Edward L. Beach Jr., had orders that extended that typically short voyage significantly.
“Operation Sandblast” involved the Triton circumnavigating the globe, following the course used by Ferdinand Magellan’s crew in 1519. Unlike Magellan, the Triton was going to do it underwater for the entire trip.
Beach, who wrote the novel “Run Silent, Run Deep” about World War II submarine warfare, started the run at St. Peter and St. Paul Rocks almost 500 miles off Brazil. From there, the Triton ran underwater around South America, across the Pacific to the Philippines, then sailed around Africa back to the sub’s starting point.
National Geographic photographer Joseph B. Roberts, a commander in the U.S Naval Reserve, joined the Triton’s crew to document the voyage for the magazine.
The mission not only demonstrated the potential for a nuclear submarine to operate submerged for an extended period, but also gathered oceanographic data and provided insights on the psychological well-being of submarine crews during extended underwater missions.
A sick sailor prompted an emergency evacuation off the coast of Uruguay, but Beach only brought the sub’s sail to the surface, keeping the hull submerged for the duration of the voyage.
At the Philippines, off the island where Magellan was killed on his voyage (his crew would complete the circumnavigation), Roberts snapped a photo of a startled fisherman through the sub’s periscope.
After completing the circumnavigation, Triton sailed to Cadiz, Spain, where Magellan started his voyage. There, the crew delivered a bronze plaque it carried with the years of both voyages and a Latin inscription reading “Hail noble captain, we have done it again.”
The plaque was added to Magellan’s memorial in the city.
Triton returned to New London on May 10, 1960, after being submerged for 83 days and 10 hours and logging 36,014 miles underwater. Triton was awarded a Presidential Unit Citation for the voyage.
Originally designed as a radar picket sub that would scan the skies for incoming enemy aircraft, the Triton was refitted as an attack sub in 1964, serving as the flagship for the Atlantic Fleet’s submarine force until June 1967.
But there was one challenge Triton could not overcome: Government budget cuts. In 1969, Triton was decommissioned, becoming the first nuclear submarine to be pulled out of service.
Triton was stricken from the Naval Vessel Register in 1986 and remained at Norfolk, Va., until 1993, when the sub was towed to the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard. Triton was dismantled in 2007, with her twin reactors shipped to Hanford for dismantling and disposal.
The Port of Benton acquired Triton’s sail and installed it in the park in 2011. Along with the sail, there are displays highlighting Triton’s history and its voyage. The Port of Benton also offers guided tours inside the sail.
