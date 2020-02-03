In the mid-1950s, there was a small but active uranium rush in the Bumping Lake area.
More than 100 claims were staked out for the radioactive metal in the area of Copper Creek and Chinook Pass, while hundreds of other people turned the area into what one account described as a “madhouse” in the quest for uranium, which was then in demand for nuclear energy and weapons.
While we tend to associate uranium more with the Atomic Age, it had been known since Roman times, when uranium oxide was used as a coloring agent in ceramics and glass. In 1789, German chemist Martin Heinrich Klaproth was credited with discovering uranium, naming it for the recently discovered planet.
It wasn’t until 1896 that its radioactive qualities were discovered, when French physicist Antoine Henri Becquerel noticed that it fogged up a photographic plate he had left it sitting on.
German scientists discovered in 1938 that splitting uranium atoms released tremendous amounts of energy, leading to the conclusion that it could be used to make a bomb with more explosive force than ever before.
That prompted Albert Einstein to warn U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt that Germans were looking into developing an atomic bomb, and urged the United States to beat them to it. That led to the Manhattan Project and the development of the atomic bombs that were deployed on Japan.
While one bomb was developed using uranium as its explosive, scientists also used plutonium, a byproduct of uranium-fueled nuclear reactors that proved to be a more potent fuel for the bomb. The Manhattan Project’s plutonium was made in reactors at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation.
At that time, most of the uranium used in the Manhattan Project was coming from what is today the Democratic Republic of Congo, but the nuclear weapons program, and improvements in uranium refining, pushed the United States into mining uranium domestically.
While some of the larger uranium deposits were in the Southwest, notably Utah and New Mexico, it could be found in other states.
Washington was one of them.
A circular put out by the state Division of Mines and Geology notes the earliest uranium deposits were found in 1897, but it was in the middle of the 1950s when the uranium boom hit the state, with the largest-producing areas in Stevens and Spokane counties.
Yakima County got in on the action in 1954, when Tom Hendrix filed a claim near the mouth of Copper Creek, on the road to Copper City south of Bumping Lake Dam.
The state report notes that more than 80 claims were filed within a few days of Hendrix’s announcement.
Another area where uranium was discovered was about three miles east of Chinook Pass, a claim owned by Thomas Smith Hanline. The Yakima Morning Herald reported on June 21, 1955, that Hanline, trying to get away from the crowds of uranium prospectors, stumbled on to his claim. He was among 41 people who staked claims in the area.
C. Earl Wallingford, a prospector, told the paper that the area was a “madhouse,” with several hundred cars lining Copper Creek Road, rendering it almost impassable.
Mike Saul, who was a Wapato High School student at the time, said he and a couple of friends went up to the area after hearing that the government was paying $10,000 for qualified mining claims. Instead, they found armed men guarding their property and decided that discretion was the better course of action.
“We decided we weren’t going to be claim jumpers,” Saul said in a phone interview, and they retreated.
In time, the uranium claims, like the other minerals mined in the area, played out their profitability and miners moved on.