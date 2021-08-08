Dr. John H. Lyon was a well-respected member of Roslyn’s mining community.
So when he was killed, it outraged people so much that a hefty reward was quickly raised to find whoever was responsible.
But the most likely suspects escaped prosecution.
Lyon was born in Pennsylvania in 1852. There’s not much known of his early life, including where he went to medical school. But sometime around 1887, he arrived in Rosyln, on the east slope of the Cascade Ridge, where he and Dr. George Sloan worked as company doctors for what was then the Northern Pacific Coal Co.
Roslyn had been established the year before by the Northern Pacific Railway after surveyors discovered coal in the hills near Cle Elum. For the Northern Pacific, it was a handy source of fuel for its locomotives.
And like many mining towns, Roslyn was a company town, with the Northern Pacific’s coal subsidiary providing such things as the company store and physicians to take care of the workers and their families.
About two years after his arrival in Roslyn, Lyon started his own family, marrying Jessie Mabel Condit, who was 12 years younger than him, in Ellensburg. The couple lived in Roslyn, where Lyon continued to work as the company doctor.
In addition to his medical practice, for which the company paid him $1 a month for each patient he treated — or roughly $29 when adjusted for inflation — he was politically and socially active in the growing community.
He was also a witness to two of Roslyn’s more infamous episodes. On May 10, 1892, an explosion in Roslyn No. 1 mine killed 45 miners, the worst mining disaster in Washington history, and the Sept. 24, 1892, robbery of Ben Snipe’s bank.
Lyon was one of the customers at the bank when five masked men rode into town hoping to make off with the mining company payroll. He would later testify at the trial of three of the men, identifying them as the robbers.
The only one convicted was later exonerated when one of actual robbers’ wives contacted authorities and gave them the names of the entire gang.
But the second trial ended in a hung jury, due in part to the defense pointing out that Lyon and the other witnesses fingered the wrong men the first time around.
The Lyons had their first child, a daughter named Jessie Ariadne, on April 16, 1892. But weeks later, on May 4, 1892, Jessie Lyon died at age 28, and her husband had her body taken back to New Jersey to be buried with family members in West Orange’s Plesantdale Cemetery.
Lyon was left a widower with a newborn to raise.
Months later, Lyon was called to help with a victim of a mine car accident, which many believed set the stage for his own killing.
The mine’s night crew was leaving its shift on mine rail cars when they started going out of control on the downhill run. Most of the men were able to jump clear, but one man, Joseph Erman, was killed in the resulting crash, while Charles Jones was seriously injured.
Lyon attended to Jones’ injuries the best he could, but Jones died.
Jones’ two brothers, J.J. and Thomas, who were also miners and firefighters, placed the blame for their brother’s death not on the engineer or wire rail worker who were deemed responsible for the accident, but on Lyon.
The brothers’ sentiments were well known in Roslyn, as they had publicly threatened the doctor for what they saw as his allowing their brother to die.
Almost four years later, it appeared to many that the brothers had made good on their threats.
On March 19, 1896, Lyon and Samuel Issacs, a local merchant, were walking toward their homes on a dark, cloudy night before going their separate ways. Based on the evidence, Lyon was attacked just as he got to the door of his home, struck twice in the head from behind, leaving him to die in his yard from a skull fracture.
When his body was found, the initial thought was he was the victim of a robbery. That theory was quickly discarded as Lyon still had his jewelry and wallet. Investigators also found the likely weapon, a wooden table leg with hair and blood on it.
Lyon’s death caused outrage both in Roslyn and around the state, and a reward was quickly offered. The people of Roslyn chipped in to raise $400 for information leading to the killer’s arrest, while the city and Kittitas County each offered $300 and the governor provided $500, bringing the reward to $1,500 — $47,297 in today’s currency.
The Jones brothers quickly became the most likely suspects, given the threats they had made against Lyon, as well as evidence at the scene. Both men religiously attended meetings with their fellow firefighters except that night, when they were absent from a banquet. Also, footprints near Lyon’s body led back to the men’s
house.
In the mind of the Roslyn town marshal, the evidence made for what he saw as an open-and-shut case and arrested the Joneses.
But former Yakima County Sheriff Dan W. Simmons, who was working as a detective on the case, thought the circumstantial evidence was not strong enough to warrant an arrest, let alone a conviction when one needed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt.
A Kittitas County judge freed the brothers, agreeing that the evidence was insufficient. An account in the Yakima Herald said Simmons was “disgusted” with the Roslyn lawmen, whom were suspected of trying to keep “outsiders” from claiming the reward money.
Even with the reward, Lyon’s killer was never brought to justice. If anyone knew whether it was the Jones brothers — who appeared to have the motive and opportunity — or
someone else, either their fear of or loyalty to the
killer or killers was stronger than the lure of a small fortune.
Lyon’s daughter, Jessie, who was almost 4 years old, was sent back to New Jersey, where an aunt and uncle raised her. She died in 1949 at age 57.