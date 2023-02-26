Former President Jimmy Carter’s move to hospice has led to recollections of his tenure as president and his diplomatic and humanitarian work.
When Mount St. Helens erupted in 1980, blanketing Central Washington — including the Yakima Valley — in volcanic ash, then-President Carter made a trip to the mountain to survey the damage and ensure that federal assistance was coming in.
Once described as the “Mount Fuji of America,” Mount St. Helens woke up from its geologic slumber March 20, 1980, when an earthquake shook nearby Mount Margaret. In the ensuing months, Mount St. Helens started belching smoke and ash, attracting scientists and sightseers.
As the activity increased, the government set up a “red zone” near the mountain to keep people away in the event of an eruption, but authorities said people were still sneaking into the area. The zone was based on a presumption that any eruption would go straight up through the summit.
Harry Truman, who owned the Mount St. Helens Lodge on Spirit Lake near the mountain, refused to move, even as an eruption appeared more imminent.
On May 18, 1980, the mountain erupted with a force 500 times greater than the atomic bombs dropped in World War II. The blast, which unexpectedly tore through the north face of the mountain, hurled tons of volcanic rock into the air, as superheated gases cut a swath of destruction beyond the border of the red zone, eventually killing 57 people, including some who were in what the government said were safe areas.
Among those killed were government volcanologist David Johnston, who managed to get a radio message back to the U.S. Geologic Survey — “Vancouver! Vancouver! This is it!” — moments before the blast hit his ridgetop campsite.
The blast blanketed Yakima and surrounding communities, turning the skies as dark as night at high noon.
The eruption was more than the state could handle, and Gov. Dixy Lee Ray appealed to Carter for assistance, who declared it an official disaster.
Carter left the White House on May 21 and flew to Portland, where he met with Ray and Oregon Gov. Victor Atiyeh and was briefed on the volcanic destruction.
The next day, Carter and his entourage flew in a fleet of six Huey and three Chinook helicopters to Kelso to see the damage. Accompanying Carter was Yakima Herald-Republic reporter Mike Murphey, who said the destruction left the president almost at a loss for words.
“I don’t know what to say. There’s never been anything like this in our history,” Carter said after his tour of the area. “I never dreamed the devastation was as extensive as it is.
“Someone said it looks like a moonscape. But the moon looks like a golf course compared to what’s up there. It’s a horrible sight.”
Carter pledged federal resources to clean up the area and noted that the amount of money it would require would have to be approved by Congress. And, he said, it was going to take years for the area to recover.
But he also saw a bit of a silver lining for Washington. Carter said that in time, the area would become a place for tourists to come see the mountain and the area that was affected by the eruption.
His words proved prophetic, as in 1982 President Ronald Reagan created the Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument, where people can see the mountain and how nature is healing from the damage caused by the eruption.
It Happened Here is a weekly history column by Yakima Herald-Republic reporter Donald W. Meyers. Reach him at dmeyers@yakimaherald.com. Sources for this week's column include the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum, the U.S. Forest Service and the archives of the Yakima Herald-Republic.
