Polly Speidel was an accomplished artist whose work appeared in a Hollywood movie when she made local art history.
Speidel served as director of the Larson Gallery at what is now Yakima Valley College from 1972 to 1974, the first of several women to hold that position.
Pauline was born Feb. 21, 1906, in Yakima, the daughter of Edward and Alice McWilliams. She graduated Yakima High School — today’s Davis High School — in 1924, where she played basketball and was the junior class president. Her yearbook entry described her as “a leader among leaders.”
She graduated from what is now Washington State University in Pullman in 1928.
Speidel married Harry C. Speidel on Dec. 12, 1929, and moved to San Francisco, where Harry worked as a druggist. By 1940, according to U.S. Census data, they were living in San Bruno, where Harry was a truck driver.
They eventually moved back to the Yakima Valley, and ranched in the Lower Naches area from 1948 to 1964. Speidel was painting, showing her work around the area.
Twelve of her paintings are in the Larson Gallery’s collection. Gallery Director David Lynx described her painting style as “more stylized, more free flowing.”
Her work also appears as the backdrops for “The Hanging Tree,” a western filmed at the confluence of Rattlesnake and Little Rattlesnake creeks near Nile. The film was Gary Cooper’s last movie, and was also the film debut for actors George C. Scott and Ben Piazza.
Speidel also taught art in various schools, including YVC. She taught at YVC until 1983, becoming the gallery director for a two-year term.
The gallery was established in 1949, named for Rose and Adelbert E. Larson, who donated $113,000 to the college, with the instruction that a “museum room” be built at the school.
Speidel died Sept. 29, 1988, in Yakima.
It Happened Here is a weekly history column by Yakima Herald-Republic reporter Donald W. Meyers. Reach him at dmeyers@yakimaherald.com. Sources for this week's column include familysearch.org, Yakima Valley College and the archives of the Yakima Herald-Republic.
