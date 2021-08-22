Long before virtual-reality headsets, people were off virtually exploring the world from the comforts of their own homes.
From the mid-19th century to the early 20th century, people used stereoscopes to see exotic locales in three dimensions, creating a sense of being there.
People could explore such places as the Giza pyramids, the Piazza San Marco in Venice, the ruins of Pompeii and even the Yakima Valley.
Many of the stereographic photos in the Yakima Valley Library’s collection were produced by two Yakima-based photographers.
Stereoscopic photography is based on the principle of binocular vision, where our brains process the images coming from each of our eyes into one single image that shows us all three dimensions.
But it’s hard to capture depth in drawings, paintings and photography. While there are some tricks to create the appearance of the third dimension through shading, perspective and blurring backgrounds, it still looks flat.
But in 1838, British physicist Sir Charles Wheaton found a way to fool our brains into seeing a drawing as a three-dimensional object. Wheaton invented the stereoscope, using two mirrors to reflect images of a drawing into each eye, with the brain processing it into three dimensions.
Wheaton’s original device was designed to illustrate the principle of binocular vision, but people in Victorian England realized it had some entertainment value.
That grew with advances in photography that allowed images to be more easily reproduced, and in 1849, Sir David Brewster, a Scottish physicist, was able to shrink down Wheatstone’s bulky stereoscope by using lenses instead of mirrors.
The new improvements caught on two years later when Queen Victoria was given a stereoscope at the Crystal Palace Exhibition and was amused.
Stereoscopes gained a foothold in America when Oliver Wendell Holmes Sr., a poet and father of Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr., introduced hand-held stereoscopes and promoted stereography in articles in The Atlantic Monthly.
Stereoscopes were pitched as educational tools, Yakima Valley Museum Emeritus Director John Baule said. In the museum’s collections, there is a set of stereoscopic photos comprising a world tour with its own viewer, in boxes designed to look like bound books.
But there were also photos done solely for entertainment value, such as a series of photos of a man unsuccessfully trying to balance eggs.
Yakima Valley was a subject of stereo photographers, whose cameras were equipped with two lenses set 2.5 inches apart that would take two pictures of the same subject simultaneously.
While photographers came from around the country to get photos of towering hop yards, irrigation projects and views around the Yakima Valley, there were also local photographers who who captured Yakima in 3D.
Lloyd E. Smith and Samuel C. Smith, who were not related, recorded stereoscopic photos in the early years of the 20th century.
Lloyd Smith was born in California, and was taking stereoscopic pictures in the early 1900s. Among the subjects of his “Washington Stereoscopic Views” were many showing various sites around the Valley, such as the Woodcock Academy in Ahtanum, the monument to the men of Yakima’s Company E of the First Washington Infantry who died during the Philippine Insurrection, one of the early Yakima County courthouses, and the cornerstone laying at the original First Presbyterian Church in Yakima.
From the crowd, he also recorded Theodore Roosevelt’s 1903 visit to Yakima, while another stereoscopic photographer was on the stand getting a picture of Roosevelt speaking as reporters took notes.
Samuel Smith, who worked in Yakima around the same time, recorded views of workers in the hop yards; some of the Yakima’s buildings, such as the original YMCA on South Fourth Street; a scene of the 1906 flood; and pictures of Yakama Nation citizens.
Like Lloyd Smith, Samuel Smith also captured a presidential appearance in stereo. He took a picture of President William Howard Taft speaking on the steps of the Yakima County Courthouse during his 1909 visit.
Stereoscopes declined in popularity by the 1930s, as newsreels and magazines such as Life provided people with glimpses of what was going on in the world.
While stereoscopes have gone away, the principle behind them lives on in virtual reality headsets, and viewers one can use with cellphones.