Telephones are ubiquitous today, with almost everyone having one phone -- at least.
We tend to forget there was a time when a telephone was a luxury item that you couldn’t take with you anywhere you went. And for a long time, you couldn’t even directly call someone.
The telephone’s invention is credited to Alexander Graham Bell, who would also establish what is today Moxee with his father-in-law, National Geographic Society President Gardiner Greene Hubbard. Bell, who taught at a school for the deaf, developed a receiver that converted electrical signals into sound in 1875.
There’s some debate as to whether Bell was the first to do this, as other scientists were working on similar technology at the time. But Bell gets the credit because he made it to the U.S. Patent Office first, receiving his patent in 1876, days before he made the first phone call in which he is reported to have said, “Mr. Watson, come here. I need you,” through the device to his assistant, Thomas Watson.
Bell Telephone Co., which would eventually become AT&T, was organized in 1877.
In Washington state, the first known demonstration of a telephone was in 1878, when Western Union used the device in Seattle. In one of the greatest business blunders in history, the company rejected the opportunity to buy Bell’s telephone.
That first phone call went from Pioneer Square to what is now West Seattle, a distance of 8 miles. One of the messages sent on the line was Col. Charles H. Larrabee singing “Suwanee River.”
By 1883, 90 people in the Emerald City were signed up for telephone service.
Yakima would soon join with its own phone service. John Lawrence of the Sunset Telephone Co. came to what is now Yakima in 1889, about four years after the city was established by the Northern Pacific Railway. The City Council quickly granted him a franchise to operate a phone exchange in the city, and when service launched in December that year, 39 people were subscribed.
But phone service back then wasn’t the same as it is today, where you just punch in a number or ask the phone to call someone. You had to go through a switchboard, where an operator would connect you to the other party.
When Yakima’s phone system went online, the switchboard was in the lobby of the Hotel Yakima — where Olive Garden now stands. But it was moved, due in part to the fact that too many men were hitting on the women staffing the switchboard. It moved to the second floor of a hardware store.
Phone service was available only from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The hotel and the train station, as well as some of the local physicians, had night connections, but everyone else had to wait until morning to place calls.
Dale S. Wilkinson, who came to Yakima in 1908 to manage the phone system, found the system lagging in its growth and service, even though the city’s population was growing, spurred on by the fruit industry.
In his memoir, Wilkinson attributed the problem to the phone company’s lack of finances, due in part of recovering from the 1906 earthquake that devastated San Francisco. Also, the company’s wages at the time were so low that many phone company employees would quit their jobs at harvest time to pick fruit, which paid better. The lackluster wages also led to linemen doing the bare minimum to keep the system operational. (And you thought “quiet quitting” was just a 21st century problem.)
Despite these problems, the phone system continued to grow. By 1910, the phone company had 1,774 subscribers, with that number reaching 4,872 in 1920.
In 1918, the phone company was reincorporated as Pacific Telephone and Telegraph Co. In 1929, the company moved its operation to 208 W. Yakima Ave. The building also represented an advance in phone technology: dial communication. Instead of asking an operator to connect you, you could just dial a number on the phone and electric switches would put the call through.
Long distance calls would continue to require operator assistance until the 1950s.
Today, the old phone company building is owned by AT&T.
It Happened Here is a weekly history column by Yakima Herald-Republic reporter Donald W. Meyers. Reach him at dmeyers@yakimaherald.com. Sources for this week's column include “Memoirs of a Telephone Pioneer” by Dale S. Wilkinson, historylink.org, and the archives of the Yakima Valley Libraries and the Yakima Herald-Republic.
