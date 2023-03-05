Editor's note: This column first ran on March 10, 2019.
Bonnie J. Dunbar has set quite a few firsts in her lifetime.
Along with being the first member of her family to go to college, the Outlook native was also the first woman to work full-time in Boeing Space Center’s computer services division and the first female graduate student at the University of Washington’s now-Material Sciences Engineering Department.
She’s also the first woman from Washington state to go into space, flying five missions on the space shuttle and logging a total of 50 days in orbit.
The accomplishments were the result of a determination and drive she learned while living and working on a ranch in the Lower Valley.
“My father told me I could do anything,” Dunbar said in a 1978 interview, “and I believed him.”
Dunbar was born March 3, 1949, in Sunnyside to Robert and Ethel Dunbar. Her father, a Marine Corps veteran, bought 40 acres of unimproved land in Outlook through a raffle opened to veterans after World War II.
Dunbar, like her two younger brothers and sister, was expected to help around the ranch that her father developed on the land, and she was driving a tractor at age 9.
The Dunbars also encouraged their children to reach for their dreams.
And when she was 8 years old, Dunbar’s dreams turned to space. She and her parents went outside on an early October night in 1957 to look for Sputnik, the satellite the Soviet Union had launched to initiate the space race between the world’s largest superpowers.
Her dreams of space were further stoked when the Dunbars went to the 1962 World's Fair in Seattle, known as Century 21, with its imaginary ride into space, the U.S. Science Pavilion (now the Pacific Science Center) and the newly opened Space Needle.
While she wanted to be an astronaut, Dunbar was too shy to tell her principal at Outlook Elementary School about that career goal. Instead, she said she wanted to build spaceships, and the principal told her she needed to study algebra.
Dunbar, in a later interview, said that was a “magic key,” in that it paved the way for her to study advanced mathematics and led her to her career path as an engineer.
Graduating from Sunnyside High School in 1967, Dunbar applied for a job at NASA, and was told that she needed to have a college degree.
She was accepted into the University of Washington, where she majored in ceramic engineering. As an undergraduate, she worked with professor James Mueller on a NASA-funded project to develop ceramic tiles that would protect space shuttles from burning up on re-entry. Mueller also encouraged Dunbar’s desire to be an astronaut, promising to introduce her to NASA engineers.
She graduated with honors in 1971 but had to take a job as an office manager for a linen-supply company in Seattle since engineering jobs were scarce in the area at that time.
Two months later, she went to work at Boeing in the computer services division before going back to UW to get her master’s degree, becoming the first woman in the graduate program at what was then the mining, metallurgical and ceramic engineering department.
When she graduated in 1975, she went to work as a senior research engineer at Rockwell International, where she worked on the production and installation of the shuttle’s ceramic tiles, the same technology she helped develop as an undergraduate student.
Rockwell recognized her as the company’s engineer of the year for finding a way to waterproof the tiles.
In 1977, when NASA began selecting its first class of astronauts for the shuttle program, Dunbar was among the 8,000 who applied, and was one of the 60 finalists. But she didn’t make the final cut, which included Sally Ride, the first American woman to go into space.
Dunbar discovered that, except those who were already pilots, those who were selected had doctorate degrees. So, she went back to school, earning a doctorate in mechanical/biomedical engineering from the University of Houston in 1983.
At the same time, she was offered a job as a payload officer and flight controller at the Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center in Houston – home of NASA’s Mission Control Center.
She also reapplied for the astronaut corps in 1980 and made it into NASA’s second class of astronauts in 1981.
Her first shuttle mission was Oct. 30, 1985, when she oversaw Spacelab, a laboratory module carried in the shuttle Challenger’s cargo bay. During that mission, which also set a record for having eight astronauts in space simultaneously, Dunbar and the crew conducted 75 experiments examining the effects of microgravity.
Prior to the mission, she and another astronaut went to Germany, France and Switzerland to learn the protocols for the experiments the researchers there were sending into space.
While it was Dunbar’s first mission, it would also be the Challenger’s final successful mission. Several months later, On Jan. 28, 1986, the Challenger would explode 73 seconds after launch, killing its seven-member crew.
Among the dead were Christa McAuliffe, who was to be the first teacher in space, and shuttle Cmdr. Dick Scobee, a Cle Elum native and friend of Dunbar’s.
Also that year, both Mueller, Dunbar’s mentor, and her brother Gary died.
“It was a sad year,” Dunbar said in an interview. “But you move on. That’s something I learned from my mother and father.”
Dunbar served on the review team that investigated the accident and sought ways to prevent a repeat. She also chaired a national panel on what microgravity experiments should be performed on future shuttle flights.
That study led to future Spacelab missions on the shuttle.
Dunbar returned to space in January 1990, where the crew deployed a satellite into orbit and retrieved the Long Duration Exposure Facility research satellite, which had been launched six years earlier.
Dunbar was at the controls of the Columbia’s robotic arm, snagging the school bus-size satellite and hauling it in to the shuttle’s cargo bay, with only 12 inches to spare.
Her next flight, in June 1992, was also the longest a shuttle had been in orbit, at 13 days. That mission included microgravity research Dunbar had helped plan.
Dunbar was also a test subject on that flight to see how astronauts adapted to weightlessness and then back to gravity when they returned.
Dunbar went to Russia in 1994 to train as backup for Norm Thagard, who was going to the Mir space station for a three-month trip.
Dunbar did make it to Mir in 1995, when the Atlantis docked there to deliver two Russian cosmonauts and pick up Thagard. It was the first time an American shuttle had docked with the Russian station.
She returned to Mir in January 1998 as the Endeavor’s payload commander, overseeing 23 scientific experiments and serving as the shuttle’s medical officer.
By then, she had logged 50 days, seven hours, 40 minutes and 26 seconds in space, orbiting Earth 800 times and traveling more than 20 million miles – the equivalent of about 40 round trips to the moon.
Dunbar worked at NASA for another seven years in senior management, monitoring shuttle liftoffs and landings from the director’s suite at the Johnson Space Center.
She retired in 2005 as NASA’s associate director for technology, integration and risk management. But she wasn’t finished.
She went on to serve as the president and chief executive officer of the Museum of Flight in Seattle, where she helped create the Washington Aerospace Scholars program to boost student interest in math and science.
She resigned from the museum in 2010 to work on an initiative to bring one of the retired shuttles to Seattle. The museum eventually got NASA’s Full Fuselage Trainer, which was used to train astronauts.
Dunbar was inducted into the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame in 2013.
Today, Dunbar is an aerospace engineering professor at Texas A&M University.
