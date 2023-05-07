For four decades, “Selah Girl” has welcomed countless visitors to the Upper Valley City from her perch above downtown.
The painting shows a woman glancing over her shoulder at the viewer, a sprig of apple blossoms in her hand and wearing a jacket emblazoned with the word “Selah” and an image of an apple on the back.
“She is a nod to our roots and how she looks like the girl next door,” said Katrina Henkle, executive director of the Selah Downtown Association.
The painting has been replaced with a new, updated version created by the artist who did the original.
But both depictions of small-town wholesomeness belie their risqué inspiration by one of the world’s leading men’s magazines.
Dean Rainey was a commercial artist living in Selah in the 1980s when — he’s not sure of the exact year — he was approached by the Selah Chamber of Commerce about doing some artwork that would promote the state and the city.
The location would be the former Helms True Value Hardware store at the heart of downtown, at the intersection of Naches Avenue and South First Street.
His inspiration came from the August 1979 edition of Playboy, featuring Candy Loving on the cover for the 25th anniversary of the Playboy Playmate.
“I needed a model to get that image of (someone) looking back at you,” Rainey said in a 2017 interview in the Yakima Herald-Republic. “Plus, she’s an all-American-looking chick, kind of like the girl next door.”
He did make a few modifications, such as replacing the Playboy logo on the back of the jack with “Selah” and an apple, and jeans instead of the barely-there shorts Loving wears on the cover.
The painting was done in oil paint on plywood panels that were anchored to the wall. Next to it, on a black background were the words “Washington” and “Apple Juice Capital of the World,” a nod to Tree Top, which is headquartered in Selah.
On the Playboy cover, Loving is autographing a magazine, but Rainey painted the woman holding apple blossoms.
Selah residents fell in love with the painting. Like the Mona Lisa with its enigmatic smile, Selah Girl also inspired a guessing game about the painting. Henkle said there was speculation all over the place, suggesting the model was a local teacher, the artist’s mother or a girlfriend.
“We think everybody has made up their own stories about her, and it’s fun to see the community’s perspective,” Henkle said.
Few people knew the actual inspiration, but she became an icon.
“There are a lot of positive memories attached to that piece of art for the community members,” Henkle said.
Mother Nature was not kind to Selah Girl, however, and years of rain, snow and sunshine took their toll on the painting. The oils faded and peeled and the wood became damaged. And, Henkle said, the brickwork it was attached to was deteriorating, creating a safety hazard.
Instead of just leaving the wall blank, the idea was to replace her. And officials went to Rainey, who is now 74 and living in retirement in Wenatchee.
“It surprised me that an older, deteriorating image would keep people inspired,” Rainey said.
Using the original painting as the basis for the work, Rainey made a few improvements.
First, instead of plywood, he used sealed wood that would prove more durable as a canvas. He also switched from oil to acrylic paint, which he said was both more durable and would better replicate the metallic sheen of Loving’s satin jacket in the magazine cover.
She also got a bit of a makeover with her hair, and Rainey said his wife, a portrait artist, advised him on the woman's makeup. Rainey said he had other portraits he drew on for the face, and even hung up a metallic jacket to see how it would interact with light.
Rainey also went with a blue gradient background.
Unlike the original, the new Selah Girl has a border, and at the bottom of the picture is the painting’s name along with Rainey’s.
The panels comprising the painting were fastened together and, with help from Cascade Sign, hoisted on to the side of the building to look out over Selah once again.
But what about the original Selah Girl?
“I have no idea. I told them to destroy it,” Rainey said.
But Henkle said there is community support for restoring it and finding a new, safer home to display it.
“It could go a number of different ways,” Henkle said.
It Happened Here is a weekly history column by Yakima Herald-Republic reporter Donald W. Meyers. Reach him at dmeyers@yakimaherald.com. Sources for this week's column include interviews with Dean Rainey and Katrinka Henkle, the Selah Downtown Association and the archives of the Yakima Herald-Republic.
