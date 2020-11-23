Yakima’s Opera House serves as both a reminder of the early days of the city, as well as a symbol of its evolution.
In its nearly 130 years of existence, the building has been a theater, brewery, warehouse, restaurant and retail space, as well as a nationally recognized landmark.
The Opera House is the second building to stand at the North Front Street lot across from the former Northern Pacific Railway depot. A wooden building at the site was among many destroyed in the Front Street fire of May 1890. A.F. Switzer, who built the original buildings on the lot, constructed a two-story brick building that would become the city’s first theater.
Switzer’s Opera House, as it was known, was built sometime between late 1890 and early 1891.
While it was called an Opera House, it was not where one would expect to see the works of Verdi or Wagner performed. In the American West, the title “Opera House” was bestowed on many theaters as it was a name that added a bit of class to a theater and the town around it.
Switzer’s had its theater on the second floor, comprised of a small stage and three sets — a parlor, kitchen and garden. Lighting came from kerosene lamps, while two stoves on opposite sides of the room provided heating.
Among the productions staged there was “Uncle Tom’s Cabin,” based on Harriet Beecher Stowe’s abolitionist novel of the same title. But Switzer’s theater soon got competition, when Mason’s Opera House opened in what is now the parking lot of Santiago’s on East Yakima Avenue.
While Mason’s and later other theaters took road shows away from Switzer’s stage, he still managed to attract events and speakers. The Yakima Morning Herald noted that U.S. Sen George Turner, a Washington Democrat, gave a “splendid speech” at Switzer’s Opera House in 1894.
The theater went bankrupt and in 1897 it was sold for $6,000 — $186,576.28 in today’s money — in a sheriff’s sale. There was an attempt make another go with theater at the Opera House, showing vaudeville attractions, but that did not work out.
Shops and restaurants occupied the first floor of the building, and in November 1899, members of North Yakima-based Company E of the First Washington Infantry were feted with a banquet at the Opera House upon their return from fighting in the Philippine Insurrection.
The building’s life as a theater came to an end in 1905, when the North Yakima Brewing and Malting Co. bought the property and removed the theater portions of the interior.
The brewery, owned by a group consisting of Ellensburg, Portland and North Yakima residents, did well until 1916, when Washington’s prohibition law went into effect, and the company went out of business.
Next, W.E. Norton and J.J. Crawford purchased the building in 1919 and converted it into a warehouse for the Yakima Transfer and Storage Company, which operated in the building for more than 60 years. After World War II, Jimmie’s Café opened on the ground floor, and continued to operate until 1971.
It was at the Opera House that Bert Grant, a Scottish beer maker, made history by opening the first brewpub to operate since prohibition and kicking off the craft beer movement in 1982. Grant, who had been frustrated for years with what he considered bland industrial pilsners, worked on his Grant’s Scottish Ale at his Yakima Brewing and Malting Co.
But unlike its namesake, Grant did more than just make what he called “the world’s best ale.” Grant’s Yakima Brewing and Malting Co. was a venue where people could actually drink the brewer’s product and get a bite to eat.
Grant would also produce the first IPA and Russian-style imperial stout in the United States. His operation eventually outgrew the Opera House, and he moved the pub to the old depot while the brewery went to Washington Avenue.
The Opera House would later serve as home to the Carousel Restaurant and Bistro and other shops.
In the 1980s, the Opera House and the other buildings that comprise the Old North Yakima Historic District were listed on the National Register of Historic Places through the efforts of former Yakima Councilwoman Lenore Lambert.