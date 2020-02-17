From the outside, the OIC of Washington’s headquarters blends in with the rest of the business buildings along Fruitvale Boulevard.
But the entity is part of a national organization with roots in the Civil Rights movement and represents the vision of its local founder, former Yakima Mayor Henry Beauchamp, as it provides job training and services for underserved communities in Central Washington.
The Opportunities Industrialization Centers movement was born in Philadelphia in 1964, the same year that President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the federal Civil Rights Act into law. The Rev. Leon Sullivan was concerned about juvenile delinquency and unemployment among black people in the City of Brotherly Love.
While Sullivan and other ministers in the city lobbied businesses to hire more black people in the late 1950s and early 1960s, he also realized there was a need in the community for job training
In a leased former jail, Sullivan opened the first OIC on Jan. 24, 1964. It offered training in drafting, electronics assembly, sheet-metal work and other job skills that were in demand in the local market.
After a year, Sullivan began opening additional centers to fill the needs for services in the community and, in time, OICs were being established throughout the country.
The program caught the attention of Beauchamp, who in 1971 was the executive director of what was then the Southeast Community Center in Yakima. While the center provided access to social services, Beauchamp realized that more could be done to help people become more self-
sufficient, which would make Yakima the “beloved community” he had envisioned.
Beauchamp and Eddie Hill, his assistant, met with OIC officials in Seattle to learn more about the program. The Seattle officials arranged for Beauchamp to meet with national OIC leaders, including Sullivan, during the national convention in Seattle.
Impressed with the organization’s approach, Beauchamp sought to organize an OIC in Yakima, which was a slightly uphill battle as OICs typically operated in major cities that had large African-American communities and an industrial base that could provide the jobs needed.
But, said community activist Ester Huey, Beauchamp was a man who not only had a vision but the ability to have others catch it as well. He impressed national OIC officials with his zeal, and the way was paved for the opening of the OIC in the old Chieftain Hotel, 19 S. Second St., in Yakima on Jan. 17, 1972.
At the time, it was the smallest OIC in the nation. Among the programs it offered were training in office work and grocery checking, GED classes, counseling and job placement.
In 1974, the OIC moved to 201 S. First St., and added programs such as English classes for Asian immigrants, as well as energy assistance and home weatherization programs.
Huey joined OIC in 1982 as deputy director, assisting Beauchamp by handling the business end of the organization while Beauchamp worked on grants and fundraising for the organization.
“He would come to me and say, ‘Ester, I think we can do this’, and he would lay it out and I would fill in the blanks,” Huey said.
And one of those ideas was to find another place that offered OIC the space to fully grow and develop its programs.
There was an old lumber yard on Fruitvale Boulevard, but OIC didn’t have the money to purchase it, Huey said. Beauchamp approached attorney Wiley Hurst and Preston Shepherd with the Nob Hill Water Association, along with a Westside attorney about the plan. They agreed to put up the money to purchase the site, which is now OIC’s headquarters.
“That was the start of the real growth and breadth of OIC,” Huey said. “We were able to make classrooms out of old space there and get education programs going.”
At this time, Beauchamp realized that the OIC could not survive on grant money alone and looked for other revenue streams that were more stable and had fewer restrictions.
Beauchamp worked out a deal with the owner of an old grocery store next to OIC’s headquarters to rent it until they could make a down payment. OIC opened a bingo hall in the building that is now the Yakima Social Security office, which provided cash for OIC to continue its programming, particularly when the Reagan administration cut back on grant programs.
While other OICs closed because of the funding cuts, Huey said Yakima’s OIC became one of the more successful programs in the nation. By 1990, it had grown to an $11 million operation, compared to its $300,000 budget when Huey joined the organization.
Sullivan would ask Beauchamp to go to South Africa shortly after the end of apartheid rule to introduce the OIC concept there to help that country move forward.
In 2002, the Branch Villa Nursing Home in Seattle, the only African-American nursing home in the state, was teetering on the brink of closing due to mismanagement. Despite not having any experience at running a nursing home, Beauchamp approached Huey with the idea of Yakima’s OIC taking over the organization.
Enlisting help from the director of the Yakima Housing Authority, Beauchamp was able to secure a loan and convince the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to write off the debt the nursing home owed the government.
While Beauchamp’s OIC didn’t have experience with health care, it had experience with management and finances, which were sorely needed. Huey said regulators were impressed with OIC’s track record, and the group took over the home, which was renamed the Leon Sullivan Health Care Center.
Today, among OIC’s programs are the former Southeast Community Center, now the Henry Beauchamp Community Center, a food bank, and job training for farm workers and their families in Yakima, Grant and Adams counties.