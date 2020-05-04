For almost 47 years, the Goldendale Observatory has been giving the public a close-up look at the heavens.
Perched on a hilltop north of Goldendale, the observatory and 5-acre state park has offered stargazers and photographers stunning views of the night skies, both through its 24.5-inch reflecting telescope and with the naked eye, as well as educational programs on astronomy.
It owes its existence to a group of west-side astronomers who were looking for dark skies.
In the 1960s, four Vancouver amateur astronomers — John Marshall, Don Conner, Omer W. VanderVelden and Mack W. McConnell — designed and built a large telescope with help from staff and students at Clark College, which served as the astronomers’ base of operation.
The scope, a Classical Cassegrain that used mirrors as its primary optics with the observer looking through the bottom of the instrument, was considered the largest amateur telescope ever built. It replaced a 12-inch telescope the astronomers had made for the college.
But there was a problem. There was too much light pollution from Vancouver and nearby Portland. While powerful, the scope would not be able to fully penetrate the haze from street lamps and other lights that illuminated the night sky.
So they went east to Goldendale, where the skies were much darker. And they were not the first astronomers to come to Klickitat County to look at the sky.
On June 8, 1918, William Wallace Campbell, director of Lick Observatory at the University of California, visited Goldendale to observe a solar eclipse that would traverse the continental United States. Campbell was part of a team of observers who planned to use the occasion to test Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativity.
In one recorded account, Campbell said, “By a miracle we were able to carry out our full program,” but Campbell did not get the data he needed because of cloudy weather and having to use borrowed equipment, as his own gear was stuck in Ukraine because of World War I.
(Campbell would later go to Australia in 1922 to observe another total solar eclipse and confirmed Einstein’s theory that the sun’s gravity could bend light.)
In Goldendale for the eclipse, Campbell, at the request of Sam Hill, calculated where the sun would rise during the summer solstice as part of Hill’s design for the Stonehenge replica in Maryhill.
Clark College and the astronomers approached Goldendale officials about locating the observatory there. Along with space and a building, the college also wanted the city to commit to ensuring that outdoor lighting would not mar the pristine skies.
City officials agreed to build an observatory and enact regulations that would ensure the skies remained dark.
The Goldendale Observatory Corp. was formed with a board of directors that included McConnell and college representatives to solicit donations and grants. The $165,000 cost of the structure was paid for with a $135,000 federal Economic Development Administration grant, with loans and donations making up the balance.
In return, the college donated the telescope, valued at $50,000, to the city.
The design for the original observatory was based on the University of Washington’s Manastash Ridge Observatory near Ellensburg, which was built in 1972.
The observatory was dedicated Oct. 13, 1973, with Democratic U.S. Rep. Mike McCormack speaking at the observatory and a dinner later that day at the Oasis Café.
But the observatory was not open long before a lack of funds forced it to close down for nearly two years, with amateur astronomers from the west side using it on occasion. But the corporation raised funds to hire a full-time director, William Yantis, who emphasized it as a place for the public and school groups to come and learn about astronomy.
A solar eclipse in 1979 gave the observatory added publicity, as well as a financial shot in the arm. Goldendale, as it was in 1918 and was again in 2017, was in the path of the eclipse, and thousands came to observe the event at the observatory.
NBC-TV donated $500 in return for being allowed to do live broadcasts of the eclipse from the observatory, which also hosted the Astronomical League’s annual meeting during the cosmic event.
With the added publicity, pressure was put on Goldendale to finally adopt stringent codes to reduce light pollution as originally promised.
But almost two years after the eclipse, the observatory was again in financial straits. In December 1980, the Washington State Parks Commissions purchased the observatory for $100,000, paying off the corporation’s debts and assuming full operation of the facility in July 1981.
The corporation then became the Friends of Goldendale Observatory, which serves as an advisory body and helps promote the observatory’s educational mission.
In 2010, the International Dark Sky Association designated the observatory an International Dark Sky Park, due in part to the efforts of then-Administrator Steve Stout and local amateur astronomers. That designation was revoked in 2017 after state parks officials said the agency could not fulfill the obligations required by the association, including taking an activist role in pushing for dark-sky regulations.
In 2016, the telescope was removed from the observatory for much needed repairs and an overhaul. The scope’s original mirror was replaced with one that is more lightweight and can more quickly adjust to changing temperatures, and the telescope was reconfigured as a Newtonian reflector, a move that gave it a wider field of view and allowed it to be used for more astrophotography.
In February 2018, the observatory temporarily relocated its observing programs to the Stonehenge memorial while most of the original building was torn down and replaced with a new, expanded facility designed to better accommodate visitors and programs.
The upgraded observatory reopened Feb. 28, 2020, but was closed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is slated to reopen May 5 under the state’s phased lifting of the stay-at-home order.
It Happened here is a weekly history column by Yakima Herald-Republic reporter Donald W. Meyers. Reach him at dmeyers@yakimaherald.com. Sources for this column include the NASA Astrophysics Data System at Harvard University, Atlas Obscura, the Goldendale Sentinel, Washington State Parks, Friends of Goldendale Observatory and the Yakima Herald-Republic Archives.