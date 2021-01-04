At one time, for at least 20 years, Yakima’s city government was small enough to fit in a single building.
On North Front Street, next to what was Switzer’s Opera House, stands the old City Hall. The building has survived a fire that devastated a portion of downtown before city government finally outgrew the building.
City officials purchased land at 27 N. Front St. from shopkeeper T.J.V. Clark and A.F. Switzer, a local building contractor, in the summer of 1889. That fall, Switzer was hired to build City Hall, at a cost of $5,990 — about $172,557 when adjusted for inflation.
A two-story brick building with a bell tower, the building opened in either late 1889 or early 1890, housing city offices, the police department, the city jail (previously housed in an old boxcar) and the fire department. The fire department operated from the first floor, which had a large door to accommodate a fire engine.
When a fire burned through the downtown business district in May 1890, the brick walls of City Hall protected the building and kept the flames from getting farther north. As a result, the City Hall building is one of the oldest buildings in the Old North Yakima Historic District.
But, as the city grew, so did the city’s government, and it started outgrowing the downtown building. The fire department left in 1912 when it moved into a station on South Third Street. The YPD would later move to South First Street and East Walnut Avenue.
The building would get a makeover, with the jail and fire station converted into office space, but that would not be enough, and the city would rent additional office space at the Masonic Temple in what is now the Hotel Maison.
By 1935, the building’s bell tower was removed from the building, but the façade can still be seen on North Front Street. Yakima’s mayor, City Council, clerk, treasurer and other offices continued to operate out of the building until 1949, when the city government moved into the current City Hall, which was designed by architect John Maloney.
The old city hall served as a military recruiting office, a warehouse, bar and a hair salon through the years. It is also listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and a tower was put on the building to kind of, but not completely, recreate its original appearance.