“For ourselves, let the annual return of this day forever refresh our recollections of these rights, and an undiminished devotion to them.”
— Thomas Jefferson, 1826
This week, Yakima observes its 32nd annual Fourth of July celebration, with all the pomp, pageantry and “illuminations” that John Adams envisioned for commemorations of American independence.
Yakima’s first Independence Day as a city was similarly observed with festivities, although it didn’t exactly go off without a hitch or two.
North Yakima, as the city was known back then, was established in spring 1885 when the Northern Pacific Railway snubbed what is today known as Union Gap for the site of its depot. At that time, the fledgling city had a population of 500, but others came in for the planned festivities, including Native Americans.
The day’s events started with a program by the river. Wilbur F. Sanders, who would become a Republican U.S. senator from Montana, was initially booked as the speaker, but he failed to show at the last minute. So Luther S. Howlett, local businessman and receiver at the U.S. Land Office, stepped into the breach to give what was described by one observer as a “patriotic oration.”
His speech was interrupted when a rider came in and told him his wife had just had a stroke, and Howlett left to attend to her.
The next order of business was the parade on Yakima Avenue, with people lined up along the boardwalks that made up the first sidewalks in the city.
One of the parade entries was a “Liberty Car,” with 38 women representing each state in the country at the time, as well as one woman representing “Columbia,” a personification of the United States that predated Uncle Sam, who was represented by the driver of the float.
(Fun fact: "Hail Columbia" was the first unofficial national anthem until "The Star Spangled Banner" was adopted in 1931.)
After the parade and the picnic that followed afterward, organizers put on races and other events along Yakima Avenue.
In the evening, the fireworks came out. And that’s when things went a bit sideways.
The plan was to use skyrockets, Roman candles and pinwheels, with the Liberty Car serving as the platform for the pyrotechnics.
A member of the fireworks committee launched one of the rockets, and the sparks from its trail landed on a pile of Roman candles, setting them off in rapid succession and bombarding the audience with fireballs.
In the ensuing chaos, the Liberty Car caught fire, with the fireworks crew using whatever water they could find to douse the flames and keep the show going.
While there was some drunkenness during the celebrations, an observer noted that there was little reckless gunfire to celebrate the nation’s birth.
Yakima’s current celebration started in 1991 as a move to polish the city’s image as well as celebrate the country’s birth. It was also seen as a way to deter people from using illegal fireworks.
