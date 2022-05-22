Just a month before the start of the Watergate scandal that would topple his administration, President Richard M. Nixon righted a longstanding wrong against the Yakama Nation.
On May 20, 1972, Nixon signed an executive order returning Mount Adams’ summit and east slope, as well as 21,000 acres of land, to the Yakama. It was land that the government took, despite assurances that the mountain was within the Yakama Reservation boundaries.
“No other Indian tribe has ever gotten back land directly from the president,” said Robert Jim, the tribe’s chairman who led the push to get the land returned.
It was the culmination of a decadeslong fight to reclaim land that was sacred to the tribe, as well as asserting its rights as a sovereign nation. Recent court decisions have affirmed the Yakama’s land claims.
Known as Pahto, the second-tallest peak in Washington state is sacred ground for the Yakama. Tribal legends give various accounts of how the mountain received its distinctive flat-domed peak.
It was a place where Native people went to pick huckleberries and other plants on the slopes. Jim said in 1972 that the snowmelt from the mountain brought life to the surrounding valleys.
Under the terms of the Treaty of 1855, the mountain was supposed to be included in the 1.3-million-acre reservation that the 14 tribes and bands who form the Yakama Nation were consigned to, after ceding 11 million acres of their traditional land to the federal government.
But, as anybody who understands the history of the United States’ relationship with Native people knows, treaties weren’t always honored, and in this case the boundary was not respected.
While there existed a map outlining the boundaries of the reservation, it was quickly lost in government files for nearly 80 years, which caused some questions about where the boundary lay regarding the mountain.
In 1897, President Grover Cleveland created the Mount Rainier Forest Reserve, taking 121,000 acres of land that should have belonged to the Yakama, including the mountain.
Theodore Roosevelt put Yakama land within the Gifford Pinchot National Forest in the early 1900s.
It wasn’t until 1930 when the original map surfaced, showing that the mountain and the forests along its eastern slope were within the reservation’s boundaries. And thus began the Yakama’s long quest to bring Pahto back their people.
The Indian Land Claims Commission ruled in 1966 that the 121,000 acres that were taken did indeed belong to the Yakama, but the only recourse it would offer was to pay them for the land, an offer that was wholly unacceptable to the Yakama.
And of the land, 98,000 acres had already been placed into private ownership, while there were 2,000 acres of tribal land scattered throughout that area. That land issue would be resolved by a payment of $2.1 million to clear the titles for those acres, leaving the mountain and 21,000 acres still in contention.
There was quibbling within the federal government, with the Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Forest Service arguing that the government’s taking the land was legal since they didn’t know what the exact boundary of the reservation was because of surveying errors, while the Department of the Interior, which oversees the Bureau of Indian Affairs, argued that the land still belonged to the Yakama and was taken illegally.
There was also opposition from the Sierra Club, which feared the Yakama would not maintain the wilderness status of the area but harvest its rich timber.
The Yakama launched a public-relations campaign to get the land back. They were aided by actor Marlon Brando, who had become at that time an advocate for Native rights, pushing the issue into the national media.
Their fight also became a rallying point for other Native groups.
Finally, U.S. Attorney General John Mitchell gave Nixon a way to resolve the situation. The land was not taken as described in the U.S. Constitution’s Fifth Amendment, Mitchell reasoned, so it could be returned to the Yakama through an executive order rather than an act of Congress.
Also pushing for the restoration of the land was Vice President Spiro Agnew, who was chairman of the National Congress on Indian Opportunities.
On July 8, 1972, the Yakama dedicated the returned land to the tribe at a ceremony at White Swan. Along with representatives of the Yakama and other Native tribes, Washington Gov. Dan Evans and U.S. Rep. Mike McCormack attended.
Evans noted early Yakama Chief Kamiakin’s distrust of white men and their interest in tribal land.
“I think Kamiakin can rest a little easier because we are returning land that was once the Yakamas,” Evans said.
McCormack called the mountain a symbol of brotherhood, beauty and justice.
Nixon sent a telegram that was read at the ceremony recognizing that a wrong had been finally righted.
“The return of Mount Adams and surrounding acres to the Yakima (sic) Indians reaffirms the inherent strength of the American system of justice and demonstrates once again that free men — when they know and understand the true facts — can work peacefully together to right old wrongs,” Nixon said in the telegram.
At the ceremony, the White House was represented by Kim Agnew, the vice president’s 16-year-old daughter. The day before the ceremony, Jim took her on a tour of the area that had been returned to the tribe, even taking her fishing at a lake.
Brando was also recognized at the ceremony for his support for the cause. In a telegram, Brando hoped that the return of the land marked the start of Native people receiving justice.
Even with the executive order, there were still some that did not recognize the boundary.
In 2017, Klickitat County went to federal court challenging Yakama claims to Glenwood Valley following the arrest of a teenage Yakama citizen in the area. In April, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Klickitat County’s appeal, affirming lower court rulings that the land was part of the reservation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.