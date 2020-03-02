Among those who helped influence the development of the Yakima Valley was a French-Canadian nun.
Mother Joseph of the Sacred Heart, who headed the Sisters of Providence’s mission in the Pacific Northwest, helped establish hospitals and schools throughout the rugged Washington territory, including the Yakima Valley, where her name is still associated with education and health care.
Born Esther Pariseau on April 16, 1823, in St. Elzear, Quebec, she was known for her protective nature, serving as a second mother for her younger brothers and sisters.
She also became accomplished at sewing, weaving and carding wool, and from her father, Joseph, learned the skills to become an expert carpenter.
At age 17, Esther was sent to the boarding school at St. Martin de Laval by her mother to gain more education than she could through home schooling.
Three years later, she learned of a new religious order for women, the Sisters of Providence. She decided to join the order, and her father presented her to the order’s founder, Emilie Gamelin, on Dec. 26, 1843.
“I bring you my daughter Esther, who wishes to dedicate herself to the religious life,” her father told Gamelin. “She can read and write and figure accurately. She can cook and spin and do all manner of housework well. She has learned carpentry from me and can handle tools as well as I can. Moreover, she can plan and supervise the work of others, and I assure you, Madame, she will someday make a good superior.”
As a novice, Pariseau was trained in nursing at the order’s pharmacy and infirmary. She also made habits and vestments, and carved wax figures. Her other duties included assisting the order’s treasurer with marketing, as well as baking and laundry.
On July 21, 1845, she took her vows, including poverty, and was given the name Sister Joseph. After spending two years as director of the elderly women boarders for the order, Joseph was put in charge of the community’s finances.
Her nursing skills were called into play during the cholera epidemics that hit Montreal, and she personally tended Gamelin as she died of the disease in 1851.
In 1856, four years after being assistant to the community’s superior, Joseph was called upon to lead a group of four nuns to Washington territory, with a mandate “to care for the poor and the sick, to educate the children, and to bring the light of Christ into the lives of all they met.”
The mission was dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus, and Joseph, as the superior of the group, was given the title she would be best known by. They arrived at Fort Vancouver, on Dec. 8, 1856, after traveling for a month.
On their arrival, the sisters were housed in the attic of the bishop’s home. Along with the challenges of living on the frontier with scant money, the French-speaking Mother Joseph also faced a language barrier with the English-speaking inhabitants of the area. One of the nuns in her group served as a translator until she learned English.
But the nuns were determined to make their mission a success, and the first thing they did was establish a school in a one-room cabin, which Joseph told her superiors back in Montreal was the first need for the community. Plus, it would help the sisters fulfill other aspects of their mission.
“Americans do not count the cost where education is concerned,” Joseph wrote. “Their generosity will help us maintain our establishments for the poor.” That cabin was the nucleus of what is today Providence Academy, built under Joseph’s direction.
The nuns also opened the first permanent hospital in the Northwest, St. Joseph Hospital, in a small building in Vancouver in 1858. Today, that hospital is PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center.
To further finance their operations, the sisters would go on “begging trips” throughout the area and up to the gold fields of British Columbia, traveling by horse and river boats.
At this time, more nuns arrived from Montreal, reinforcing the operation.
Requests also started coming in from clergy and communities in the region asking the sisters to come and establish hospitals and schools in their communities. But with scarce resources, Mother Joseph had to carefully pick and choose where to send her people.
One of those requests came from the Rev. Joseph Caruana, who presided over the St. Joseph Ahtanum Mission. He wanted the sisters to establish a school in Yakima City, today’s Union Gap.
Joseph, however, was a bit wary at first about sending nuns to a remote location that didn’t appear to have enough Catholic families to start a school. She was also busy planning — and building — St. Vincent Hospital in Portland.
But Caruana was persistent in both letters and an in-person visit to Joseph at her headquarters in Vancouver. Further sweetening the deal was Charles Schanno’s donation of land for a school and Caruana’s own efforts to raise $700 toward the endeavor.
Joseph agreed to send three nuns, whom she and Caruana escorted personally to their field of labor in November 1875. To get here, Joseph and her entourage traveled by steamer down the Columbia to The Dalles, Ore., where they took a ferry across the river and then went by stagecoach to Goldendale.
From there, John Kenny, one of the area’s pioneers and a devout Catholic, took the nuns and the priest in his wagon the rest of the way. In all, the trip took six days.
They arrived at what would be their convent, a ramshackle building. But the nuns persevered and opened St. Joseph’s Academy with a class of nine students. Mother Joseph headed back to Vancouver, worrying how the nuns and their school would fare in a remote area.
The school would gradually increase its enrollment, but things were a bit touch-and-go. When public schools offered nine-month sessions, many families pulled out of the academy, plus the non-Catholic population was increasing.
On a visit during the school’s first confirmation ceremony, Joseph observed that the building needed repairs and, with the carpentry tools they said she rarely traveled without, did the work that the nuns couldn’t do on the building.
While Joseph was determined to keep the school going, her superiors in Montreal initially ordered it closed, only backing off when two local women, including Schanno’s wife, pleaded that it be kept open.
In 1884, the railroad came to the Yakima Valley and bypassed Yakima City in favor of a new town the Northern Pacific Railway was creating several miles to the north. To quickly establish North Yakima, the railway offered free land to any Yakima City businesses and people who wanted to relocate.
While the sisters at St. Joseph wanted to stay in the city, Joseph could read the handwriting on the wall as well as others and told the nuns to relocate the school to the new city, which she perceived would be a more successful ground for them than staying where they were.
She again made the trip to the Valley and scouted out a new location for the school she had already been planning to build. She continued to make trips to supervise the construction of the new academy.
Along with the school, the Sisters of Providence also established St. Elizabeth Hospital in 1891, fulfilling a request from the railroad to establish a health care facility in the city.
Joseph continued to lead her order’s work in the Pacific Northwest until 1899, when her health started to fail. But she was determined to push through. She was operated on for breast cancer and continued to work and travel until the cancer spread to her brain, and she retired to a room at Providence Academy.
She died on Jan. 19, 1902, at age 79. Her last words were an admonition to the sisters of the order to continue to care for the poor.
She was buried at what was then St. James Acres in an elaborate casket donated by a Portland undertaker. Her grave is marked with a plain, white headstone that reads “Mother Joseph S.H. Parizeau. 1823-1902 R.I.P.”
Her legacy continues to live on in the Pacific Northwest and Yakima Valley. The academy she founded in Yakima is known today as St. Joseph Marquette School, and its preschool center is named for her. St. Elizabeth Hospital would grow to become Astria Regional Medical Center, which shut down earlier this year after declaring bankruptcy.
The cemetery where she is buried is now named Mother Joseph Cemetery, and a statue of her represents Washington in the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall Collection.
April 16 is officially Mother Joseph Day in Washington, and in 2000 she was inducted into the Puget Sound Business Hall of Fame.