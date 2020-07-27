Not too many people realize that one of the largest airports in the country is near Moses Lake.
Grant County International Airport serves as a jet training and testing site used by Boeing, Japan Airlines, and the U.S. military, among others. It can handle some of the largest aircraft in the world.
But before it became a commercial air training facility, it was Larson Air Force Base, named for Maj. Donald A. Larson, a Yakima born-and-bred pilot who became an ace in the skies over Europe during World War II.
Larson was born April 2, 1915, in Yakima to Arthur and Edna Larson. He and his brother Ronald were twins.
After attending school in Yakima, Larson took lessons at the McAllister School of Aviation, which was run by pioneering Yakima aviator Charlie McAllister.
In 1941, Larson became a cadet in the U.S. Army Air Corps, taking flight training at what is now Joint Base Lewis-McChord and became a flight instructor.
Two years later, Larson was assigned to the 339th Fighter Group, trained to fly dive bombers and fighter-bombers before shipping out to Fowlmere, England in 1944. At Fowlmere, the group was issued P-51 Mustangs, long-range fighter aircraft capable of escorting bombers far into Europe and engaging the best Luftwaffe fighters in combat.
He would later transfer to the 505th Fighter Squadron, assigned to duties such as escorting bombers and strafing ground targets.
Capt. Larson had his first kill on May 13, 1944, when he downed a German aircraft. Eleven days later, after being promoted to major, Larson downed three more enemy planes. He gained ace status July 25, 1944, when he shot down his fifth aircraft.
He is also credited with five ground kills and would fly 57combat missions. His Mustang was christened “Mary Queen of Scotts,” in honor of his girlfriend, Mary Scott.
But Larson’s luck ran out Aug. 4, 1944. While participating in a fighter sweep on his last mission, he shot down his sixth enemy plane, but was shot down himself, dying in a crash in Germany. The Germans buried him in Ulzen, and several years after the war his remains were located and transferred to the American military cemetery at Neuville-en-Condroz in Belgium.
Larson received the Air Medal with eight oak-leaf clusters, the American Campaign Medal, the American Defense Medal, the Distinguished Flying Cross with oak-leaf cluster, the Purple Heart, the Silver Star, the World War II Victory Medal and the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with four bronze stars.
In May 1950, the Moses Lake Air Force Base, which was established in 1942 as a training facility, was renamed Larson Air Force Base in his memory. The base’s aircraft provided protection for Grand Coulee Dam and the Hanford Nuclear Reservation. It later became part of the Military Air Transport Service and a flight test center capable of accommodating B-52 bombers.
For several years, it was also a base for the Titan I intercontinental ballistic missile.
The base was closed in 1966, and would become the Grant County airport, operated by the Port of Moses Lake.
Sources for this column include FamilySearch.org, Historylink.org, the Imperial War Museum's American Air Museum in Britain and the Port of Moses Lake.