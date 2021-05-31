They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old:
Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.
At the going down of the sun and in the morning
We will remember them.
— “For The Fallen”
(Ode of Remembrance)
Laurence Binyon
While the more modern veterans’ section of Tahoma Cemetery will be the focus of today’s Memorial Day service, a monument to another of America’s wars — and the local residents who served in it — generates little attention.
The 15-foot-tall monument, with a marble angel attached, sits in the cemetery’s northwest side, amid other older monuments. Marks on the side show where plaques explaining its significance once stood, leaving the only clue to its purpose the handful of graves next to it.
It commemorates the Spanish-American War, the brief conflict between the United States and Spain that gave the United States a place among world empires as it acquired new territories around the globe.
It is also one of two monuments in Yakima recognizing the those who died while serving in Company E of the First Washington Infantry. The other monument, which includes a statue of the unit’s commander, Col. John Weisenberger, stands at the intersection of South Naches and East Yakima avenues.
The Spanish-American War sprung out of Cuba’s struggle for independence from Spain. While the U.S. government’s formal position was neutrality, there were those in the country who saw it as a combination humanitarian crisis/economic threat to the United States and urged war.
Legendary newspaper publishers William Randolph Hearst and Joseph Pulitzer published regular — and some say embellished — accounts of Spanish atrocities against the people of Cuba.
In response to the unrest in Cuba, the battleship USS Maine was dispatched to Havana in January 1898 to protect American interests. But on February 15, 1898, an explosion tore through the ship’s forward magazine, sinking the warship and killing 266 of her sailors and officers.
The ship’s sinking, as well as an 1898 naval board of review report that blamed the sinking on a Spanish mine, turned the ship into a casus belli, with “Remember the Maine!” becoming the nation’s war cry. It was decades after the war that other studies suggested that a spontaneous coal fire in one of the ship’s bunkers was a plausible cause for the blast.
Congress declared war on April 25, 1898, with the first battle occurring May 1, when Commodore George Dewey’s Asiatic Squadron, headed by the cruiser USS Olympia, destroyed the Spanish fleet at Manila Bay in the Philippines.
The war would also see Theodore Roosevelt, the future U.S. president, catapulted to national fame as he led his “Rough Riders” cavalry regiment in an assault on Spanish positions at Cuba’s San Juan Hill, a deed for which he would be awarded the Medal of Honor in 2001, becoming the only president to receive the nation’s highest award for valor.
Company E of the First Washington Infantry, whose troops mostly hailed from what is today Yakima, were called up, and shipped out for the Philippines in October 1898, by which time Spain had entered an armistice and was in peace negotiations.
During the trip to their duty station, the company experienced its first casualty when Pvt. John C. Baggatt died at sea of unknown causes. He would be the first of 10 soldiers from the company to die, along with nurse Helen D. Cochran, who was attached to the unit.
Even though the Spanish had stopped fighting, the troops of Company E would see combat in the Philippines. Filipinos, who expected to be granted their independence after the Spanish were defeated, rebelled when they found out that the Americans were now in charge, sparking what was known as the Philippine Insurrection.
While the First Washington Infantry would serve in the Philippines for six months, fighting almost daily as they held Manila, the insurrection would last for three years before it was quashed.
In the end, 4,300 Americans, 20,000 Filipino soldiers and 200,000 civilians were killed.
When the war was finally over, Cuba was granted independence, while Puerto Rico and Guam were ceded to the United States and the Philippines were sold for $20 million — $630.6 million in today’s money.
The Philippines would gain independence July 4, 1946.
Company E returned to North Yakima in November 1899 and were the guests of honor at a banquet at the Opera House on North Front Street.
Before they came back, some of Yakima’s movers and shakers were asking that a plot be set apart in Tahoma Cemetery for the lost of Company E, complete with a monument to honor the war dead, as the Yakima Herald reported in April 1899.
Eight months later, the first of Company E’s war dead was buried in the cemetery, but in his family plot on the south side of the cemetery.
Pvt. Mathias Cherry’s funeral was Feb. 8, 1900, and news reports said the turnout was large in spite of a snowstorm. Following a service at Yakima’s First Methodist Episcopal Church, Cherry’s flag-draped casket was brought to the cemetery in a funeral procession that included some of Cherry’s brothers in arms from Company E.
Later, Ralph Shearer and Ralph Van Buskirk would be brought back and buried at Tahoma.
At some time — neither Yakima Parks and Recreation, which maintains the cemetery, nor the Yakima Valley Museum has a record of when it was erected — the monument was placed at Tahoma, and a few Spanish-American War veterans would be buried near it. The monument had two metal plaques on it.
One of the plaques was the Spanish-American War Memorial Cross, which had the words “Spanish War Veterans 1898-1902” in the middle with a depiction of a solider and a sailor with a praying woman kneeling between them and a battleship in the background, and “Philippine Islands”, “Cuba”, “Porto Rico”, and “U.S.A.” on the cross’ arms.
The second plaque was a memorial to the USS Maine, cast from metal recovered from the sunken ship.
But sometime about 10 years ago, according to the city, the plaques were stolen, and their whereabouts are unknown.
Even without the plaques, the monument still serves as a reminder of the service Yakima County’s people rendered during the war.