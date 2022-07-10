A “miniature race war” directed at Lower Valley Blacks 84 years ago is a dark chapter in the Yakima Valley’s history.
On a July night, a mob targeted Black residents and farmworkers in Wapato, driving them out as they sought refuge from attack. And like many other incidents of violence against people of color, there was no justice to be had for its victims.
Racism, sadly, has not been an alien concept in the Yakima Valley. An Indian boarding school was established at Fort Simcoe, where the federal government attempted cultural genocide against the Yakama Nation by attempting to forcibly assimilate Native children into American society.
The Ku Klux Klan staged recruiting drives in the Valley in 1924, including a meeting at The Capitol Theatre and a rally in the Ahtanum area where 700 people reportedly joined the racist group. They targeted Catholics and Asians in the Valley.
In November 1927, mobs set out to run Filipinos out of Toppenish and Wapato.
In the 1930s, as the nation became mired in the Great Depression, the Yakima Chamber of Commerce was advertising job opportunities in the area, particularly in agriculture and railroads. Among those who responded to the call to start over in the Pacific Northwest were a handful of Blacks who came to work on the railroads and in the sugar-beet fields.
As with other groups who came to the area, their arrival triggered resentment from the white people who settled the area earlier, seeing the newcomers as taking away jobs.
The tensions reached critical mass on the night of July 9, 1938. A report by a union activist said the spark that set off the powder keg was a rumor that a Black man had raped a white woman. A similar fear of white women being raped by people of color also triggered the attack on Filipinos a decade earlier.
While the activist’s report said the woman in question was a well-known prostitute who was plying her trade at a camp for Black laborers, that didn’t stop a mob of 200 men and boys from attacking any Blacks they could find.
Armed with clubs, hammers, rocks and sticks, they attacked the labor camp, driving scores of people from the area. An account in the Yakima Morning Herald, which was above an article about a Black man burned to death by a lynch mob in the southern United States, called it a “miniature race war.”
Several people were driven from their homes by the mob, with one of them, Earldine Young, 24, cut over one eye as she ran barefoot in her nightgown. Some accounts say others were clubbed, including a pregnant woman, while furniture belonging to Black residents was smashed.
Some of those driven out took refuge at a hotel in Yakima, where they said they did not know what provoked the attack, which lasted two hours.
That night, Toppenish police and Wapato residents raided a railroad camp, beating Black workers, some who were jailed while others were run out.
Nobody was killed in the attacks.
Young and four other victims of the attack, represented by lawyer J.P. Tunkoff, sued the county sheriff, the city marshal and the deputy marshal, alleging they failed to enforce the law even though they knew about the mob action.
The three officers’ defense consisted of their being out of town on business at the time of the attack. The lawsuit subsequently failed. Prior to the lawsuit, there were people in Wapato who were gleeful about the attack, but one report said that as soon as the suit was filed, they were silenced.
