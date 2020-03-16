While it’s part of the Yakima Valley Libraries, the branch at the corner of Toppenish’s Elm Street and Washington Avenue is a tribute to the city’s founding librarian.
Mary Louise Goodrich was a New Englander who came west and became a part of Toppenish’s civic and cultural life.
Born in Connecticut, Mary Danielson graduated in 1891 from Wellesley College in Massachusetts and moved to Portland to work as a teacher. While there, she was also one of the founding members of the YWCA and served as its recording secretary.
In 1897, she married a widower and fellow New Englander, Levi J. Goodrich. The Goodriches moved to Toppenish in 1902. When the city incorporated, Levi Goodrich was elected the city’s first treasurer.
Goodrich was elected the first president of the city’s Civic Club in 1909 and was a delegate to the Yakima Valley Federation of Women’s Clubs.
About this time, Goodrich set out to create the city’s first library. In a 1961 article in the Toppenish Review, Inez Noelle Johnson said she went to Goodrich’s home in 1912 and found her sorting books on her living room floor.
Goodrich, Johnson said, wanted to start a library in a community that had a shortage of accessible books. Goodrich had a couple hundred volumes she believed would suit a variety of tastes in literature.
In addition to collecting the books, Goodrich also memorized a book on running a library. From her house, the library moved to a closet at the First National Bank, and to other locations as the collection grew.
Goodrich gained a reputation as a stern librarian, insisting that patrons only handle the books if their hands were clean and forbidding gum chewing on the premises. But she is also credited with encouraging a wider use of the library, particularly among children.
In 1922, the city finally authorized the creation of a library, which five years later would be named in Goodrich’s honor.
She died in 1931, and the library moved to its current location, the former Yakama Indian Agency, in 1954.