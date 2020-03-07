In the Yakima Valley, Gilbert is one of the names synonymous with the fruit industry.
Gilbert Orchards produces multiple varieties of tree fruits, while Gilbert Cellars maintains a tasting room in the North Yakima Historic District to showcase the wines produced at its Ahtanum-area winery.
While the Gilbert enterprises represent the fruit of the labor of its founder, H.M. Gilbert, his wife, Marion Hamilton Richey Gilbert, deserves a large share of credit as well.
According to family history, the Gilberts would never have been in Yakima if it were not for her and a desire to get away from an overbearing mother-in-law.
Marion Hamilton Richey was born Dec. 4, 1863, in Tonica, Ill. She grew up in a devoutly religious family that prohibited skating and shouting while playing on Sundays, nor could anything other than hymns be sung on that day of the week.
She was among the first women to be admitted to Knox College, a liberal arts school in Galesburg, Ill. It was there that she met H.M. Gilbert as they sang in a quartet together.
She graduated in 1885 and taught high school for seven years, becoming the first woman to teach in the Peoria, Ill., school district.
The couple married Feb. 15, 1893, and moved in with Gilbert’s parents on their corn farm near Geneseo, Ill. While there, they had their first three children: Curtiss, Lois and Elon. During this time, H.M. Gilbert was working on the farm, as well as getting involved in local politics and working as a journalist for the Northern Pacific Railway.
According to Gilbert family tradition, H.M. Gilbert’s mother, Francelia, was a woman who exerted her authority over all in the family, including the newlyweds. She was described in a family history as “an excellent housekeeper who tyrannized over her household.”
Marion Gilbert saw a way out of the situation when her husband developed a bad chest cold, and she suggested a move west might do him — and the rest of the family — some good.
While H.M. Gilbert had first visited the area in 1894 while promoting the railroad, it was in 1897 that he came to North Yakima at the urging of one of his former professors at Knox, Benjamin F. Barge, who had been hired as the first principal of the Washington State Normal School — today’s Central Washington University — in Ellensburg.
H.M. Gilbert bought 20 acres of land for around $50 an acre — $1,554 an acre in today’s money — on the west side of the city and told his wife to come with the children.
Marion Gilbert did more than just bring the children. She loaded several cows, pigs, sheep, horses and farm implements into a box car and came west. She also packed bananas for her children to eat, doling out one piece of fruit to each child each day they were on the road.
The bananas ran out the day they arrived in North Yakima.
H.M. Gilbert had built a barn on the land, and the family lived in the upper portion while their livestock was on the first floor that winter.
H.M. Gilbert began work on a Victorian-style house on West Yakima Avenue at what the family called the Yakima Home Place in 1898, while also clearing sagebrush and planting his first orchard.
The next year, he leased 3,000 acres in the Lower Valley, and in 1900 he began the Richey and Gilbert Co. with his in-laws, growing fruits and vegetables.
During this time, H.M. Gilbert would spend weekdays in the Lower Valley tending to the business, coming back to North Yakima on the weekends. While she could have moved down to the Lower Valley, Marion Gilbert believed the family needed to be in town, where the children could benefit from the city’s cultural offerings and get a better education.
The original home was also expanded as the family grew to seven children.
Even though they lived near the city, Marion Gilbert taught her children at home until they turned 8, when she felt they were old enough to walk to school.
She also believed that travel was a way to gain education, particularly on such subjects as geography, history and culture. In 1913, Marion Gilbert organized a six-month trip around the world for the family. While H.M. Gilbert pitched apples and fruit in foreign markets, Marion Gilbert used the odyssey as a chance to further educate her children.
The couple made later trips to South America and Africa, but not with the entire family.
One of her daughters, Margaret, would talk about the round-the-world trip and its memories throughout her life, while one of Marion Gilbert’s granddaughters said her grandmother inspired her to travel as well, taking Marion Gilbert’s diary with her on a trip to Japan to retrace some of her steps.
Marion Gilbert was also active in civic affairs, working with the Congregational Church, YWCA, the Women’s Club and the local chapter of the American Red Cross. She also donated money to build a wading pool at a city park.
Gilbert died April 23, 1951, in Yakima, and is buried in Tahoma Cemetery. Her home on West Yakima Avenue is now owned by the Yakima Valley Museum.