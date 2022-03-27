While her husband cuts a larger-than-life figure in Central Washington’s history, Margaret Splawn was an accomplished woman in her own right.
Splawn, wife of pioneer cattleman Andrew Jackson Splawn, was a businesswoman, rancher, writer, historian and advocate for Native American rights, who ironically viewed white settlement as a civilizing influence on Indigenous people.
Margaret Cenia Larsen was born April 28, 1873, in Independence, Kan., to John H. and Hester E. Larsen. Her family, like many people, headed for the Pacific Northwest in 1877, where her parents established a trading post at Tillamook, Ore., in 1879.
Two years later, the family moved to The Dalles, where John Larsen established shipping yards and Margaret went to live for a year with a family in Gleed.
After graduating from St. Mary’s Academy in The Dalles in 1891, she attended the Washington Normal School in Ellensburg — today’s Central Washington University — and would teach school in Washington and Montana.
She married A.J. Splawn in 1897. A cowboy who drove cattle across the state, he was 28 years older than his wife, who joined him at his ranches in Cowiche, where he had finally settled down.
When A.J. Splawn went into politics, becoming Yakima’s first mayor under the commission form of government, his wife ran their ranches, where Hereford cattle were first introduced to the Pacific Northwest, a task she would continue after her husband’s death.
Splawn was also an accomplished equestrian who, even after learning how to drive a car, felt more comfortable on the back of a horse.
Like her husband, Splawn was also involved in politics, becoming involved with the Democratic Party. She was also actively involved in the Yakima Century Club.
A.J. Splawn died March 2, 1917, reportedly from a disease he contracted from a pet-store parrot. After his death, Splawn edited and published her husband’s history of Yakima Valley history and the Yakama War, “Ka-Mi-Akin: The Last Hero of the Yakimas.”
In addition to the book, Splawn also authored her own historical articles, as well as helping found the Yakima Historical Society and headed the committee that established the first museum dedicated to Yakima County’s history.
Like her husband, Splawn also had an interest in Native American culture, learning the Chinook language well enough to converse with Native women who would visit her home. She also compiled lists of Yakama names for places and plants and became an amateur archaeologist, organizing digs to trace the sources of Native legends.
While Splawn had an interest in Native culture, she tended to view the region’s history through the lens of white settlement “civilizing and improving” the “wild” territory. Speaking at a ceremony at the site of “Kamiakin’s Garden,” where the Yakama chief lived and grew crops in the Ahtanum Creek area, Splawn paid tribute to Kamiakin’s use of irrigation, but then added how white settlers were able to take his “crude” efforts and build much better irrigation systems that made the Valley fruitful.
She also saw Native history and place names as a means to make the region more exotic and attractive to further settlement rather than using European-based names. For example, she wanted to rename Mount Rainier National Park “Yakima Nation Park” to “preserve” Native culture and make the area more attractive to tourists.
(For those who are wondering, Mount Rainer’s Native name is “Tahoma.”)
But she also was an advocate for Native American rights, albeit with not exactly the purest of motives.
Like many women’s club members, Splawn was critical of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs management of Native American reservations. The BIA was responsible for operating boarding schools where students were forcibly stripped of their culture and forced to learn the ways of white people; requiring Native people to adopt individual land ownership; and taking “excess” tribal land and giving it to white businesses.
Splawn and other women’s club members saw the BIA’s policies as diverting funding away from improving the plight of Natives.The women’s clubs took a maternalistic view of Natives, establishing “baby clinics,” tuberculosis testing and health surveys, education and employment on the reservation, as well as classes in sewing, meal planning, canning, first aid and other skills that would foster “domesticity” among Native women.
Splawn also took issue with the BIA’s plans to relocate the Indian Agency from Fort Simcoe to Toppenish. BIA officials said the move would make it easier for white people doing business with the agency to get to the office, while Toppenish businesspeople saw it as a boon to the city, noting the agency paid out $400,000 — $6.7 million when adjusted for inflation — annually to Yakama citizens.
Splawn and the Yakama argued that moving the agency to Toppenish would be a greater inconvenience to the Yakama, who would have more difficulty traveling to the city than white people would out to the fort, as well as expose Yakama to alcohol at non-tribal businesses in town, a violation of Article 9 of the Treaty of 1855 banning alcohol among the Yakama.
While Splawn and her fellow club members failed to force the agency to stay at the fort, the efforts of Native people and the women’s clubs helped push some reforms in the BIA as well as furthered the cause of recognizing tribal sovereignty.
Splawn died Dec. 13, 1954, at 81, and is buried at Tahoma Cemetery with her husband.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.