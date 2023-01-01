Nineteen years ago, Mabton found itself in the national spotlight.
But it wasn’t exactly the kind of publicity Lower Valley residents were seeking. It was a threat to their livelihoods that put this small community front-and-center on the public stage.
Just two days before Christmas 2003, the federal government announced that the nation’s first case of what's known as mad cow disease was discovered at a dairy farm in Mabton.
This discovery would result in the deaths of hundreds of cattle, including calves, locally in an effort to isolate the disease.
And it started with a cow.
A Holstein cow at the Sunny Dene Ranch, just south of Mabton, was unable to walk. Bill Warvin, the ranch’s owner, attributed the cow’s problems to a difficult calving and sent the cow off to Vern’s Moses Lake Meats on Dec. 9, 2003, to be slaughtered since, as a “downer,” its milking days were over.
Because of the cow’s downer status, samples of her brain were sent to a U.S. Department of Agriculture lab in Iowa to be tested for bovine spongiform encephalopathy, a disease commonly called mad cow disease.
BSE is caused when abnormal prions -- proteins found on the surface of many cells -- begin to cluster in the brain, causing the brain to waste away and become sponge-like. In the 1980s and 1990s, the disease wrought havoc among British cattle herds, and some people who ate parts from the affected cattle were diagnosed with a variant of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, which is similar to BSE.
The disease is untreatable and fatal in humans and cattle. The outbreak in Britain resulted in a ban on Americans who spent significant time in Britain from donating blood, a restriction that only recently lifted.
During testing, the rest of the cow’s brain, along with her spinal cord and intestines — parts that have a high risk for carrying the defective protein — were shipped to a rendering plant that produced animal feed and other products that were not meant for human consumption.
Eating feed from diseased cattle was a factor in how the disease spread among animals, but at that time the plant was following federal regulations.
The USDA’s test results came back Dec. 22, after the cow’s meat had been distributed to stores in eight states, and results were positive for BSE.
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Ann Veneman made the announcement the next day, putting Mabton — which she pronounced “Mayb-ton” — on the map and causing anxiety in the Valley’s cattle industry. At the time, Yakima County was home to 208,000 head of cattle, including 187,000 dairy cows that had produced 1.3 billion pounds of milk the previous year.
It also came at a time when beef prices were at record highs and Washington beef was being exported around the world.
“We were in the best of times, now we don’t know how ugly it’s going to get,” Rod VanDeGraff with VanDeGraff Ranches said in an interview in 2003.
Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Malaysia quickly enacted temporary bans on American beef imports.
Warvin’s reaction was similar to VanDeGraff’s.
“Holy crap. We will not survive this,” Warvin said in a 2013 interview with the Yakima Herald-Republic.
Sunny Dene Ranch was quarantined as federal inspectors sought to trace both the origin of the infected cow and where its offspring were sent. Meanwhile, scientists in Britain confirmed the USDA’s original test results.
While agriculture officials said there was little risk in eating the beef from an infected cow, meat suppliers recalled 5 tons of meat from the cow and 19 others that were slaughtered at the same facility that day.
The infected cow was traced to a ranch in Alberta, where she and 70 other cows had been before they were sent to the United States.
The cow’s most recent calf was sent to a Sunnyside farm, where 449 bull calves were killed as part of a disease prevention effort.
At Sunny Dene, 129 cattle were killed and tested — euphemistically called a “selective depopulation.” Around Washington and Idaho, 100 other cattle that may have been with Canadian cattle were similarly destroyed.
None of the tests revealed any signs of BSE.
The government compensated farmers for the dead cattle, but farmers still had to deal with the fallout. Trade organizations spent the Christmas holiday fielding a barrage of phone calls from people concerned about food safety.
There was also concern that a downturn in the cattle industry would affect the rest of Mabton’s economy, as farmers there grew hay and grain that fed cattle.
Gov. Gary Locke visited the area to assure the public that the locally produced beef was safe, and the state would assist with marketing beef and convincing foreign buyers of its safety.
In the midst of what was Mabton’s worst public-relations nightmare, there was an effort to build morale, albeit with a dash of gallows humor. A local radio station sponsored an all-you-can-eat beef barbecue, providing T-shirts that proclaimed “My cows attend anger management.”
The outbreak did not turn out to be a major disaster, as previously enacted controls worked as designed. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration enacted additional protocols in the wake of the incident, including banning downer cows from the food supply, keeping more high-risk parts of cattle out of the human food chain and requiring a negative BSE test before certifying cattle had passed inspection.
There were also changes in slaughterhouse procedures to ensure that BSE prions would not get into safe portions of meat.
It Happened Here is a weekly history column by Yakima Herald-Republic reporter Donald W. Meyers. Reach him at dmeyers@yakimaherald.com. Sources for this week's column include the Mayo Clinic, historylink.org and the archives of the Yakima Herald-Republic.
