It’s obvious to anyone looking at Mabton’s old high school that it has seen better days.
With boarded-up windows and graffiti-tagged walls, the building sits in a weed-choked lot surrounded by chain-link fencing meant to deter vandals and trespassers. It looks like the epitome of urban blight, despite attempts to try to repurpose the building.
But the school, which has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1985, was a symbol of the city’s prosperity in the early 20th century, an indicator that the community had arrived and was open for business.
Mabton started out as a section house on the eastern edge of the Yakama Nation reservation for maintenance workers on the Northern Pacific Railway in the 1880s. A section house is a building or house-like structure near a section of railroad that’s used to house railroad workers or store equipment.
Station agent Sam P. Flower saw potential in the area and opened a general store, which also housed a post office for the area.
The area’s growth was further spurred by the creation of the Sunnyside Canal, which made farming more profitable in the area, and attracted more people to the growing community.
The first school, a frame schoolhouse, opened in 1895.
Mabton was incorporated Nov. 7, 1905, and continued to grow. Wooden boardwalks — a feature of many a western town — were replaced with concrete sidewalks.
Another way city officials showed off the community’s prosperity was in the construction of the high school, which was built in 1911. At that time, the city’s population was almost 1,000 people.
The school district purchased land from the Mabton Orchard Co. for $900 in gold coins — $27,082 when adjusted for inflation.
The community wasn’t going to settle for just a plain schoolhouse. Built in the Mission Revival style that was popular at the time, the 2½-story brick structure had an arched entryway.
Inside, the building had seven classrooms and an auditorium. The building’s total cost was $30,000 — $902,756 in today’s currency.
By 1913, the school had a fully accredited four-year curriculum with a staff of nine teachers. The school remained in use as a high school until the mid-1960s, with 52 classes graduating from the school.
But Mabton’s fortunes started failing decades earlier.
First, improvements in railroads and irrigation shifted the economic balance of power to Sunnyside and Grandview for the Lower Valley. The Inland Empire Highway, which ran closer to Sunnyside than Mabton, did not help Mabton’s fortunes.
A 1926 fire destroyed several buildings in the city’s business district, which put the city on its heels, with many leaving the city when the Great Depression further sapped the city’s economic power.
The city would start to show signs of recovery after World War II, as new farming techniques and crops made agriculture profitable in the area.
In the 1960s, the high school was repurposed as an elementary school after a new high school was built.
In 1977, the district sold the building to the Mabton Historical Society for $7,800 — $36,123 after adjustment for inflation — to maintain and preserve the building.
The building was purchased in 2002 by Mabton Historic LLC, a partnership between Seattle developer Paul Purcell and architect Les Tonkin. Purcell envisioned the building housing a wine bistro, shop and a bed-and-breakfast for tourists coming to Central Washington’s wine country.
The plan fell through because, as Purcell put it, it was “too far away from the action” in wine country. His other plans to use it for residential or retail space also fell flat because it was too remote to attract potential users or customers.
Like many old, unused buildings, it became a target of vandals who spray-painted graffiti inside and out, and even set a fire inside.
In September 2015, a so-called “ghosthunter” from Yakima was arrested there after he drew a BB pistol and confronted Richland High School students who also sneaked inside the building, demanding their belongings and striking one of them with the gun. Christopher William Sutley later pleaded guilty to third-degree assault for the incident.
In 2016, the city proposed buying the building to serve as a new city hall, as well as a library, museum, community center and senior citizen center, and a “hospitality incubator” that would train people to work with restaurants.
Those plans never came to fruition, and the most recent proposal that would have brought the high school back to the building was dropped due to the expense of upgrading the edifice in favor of expanding the current junior senior high school.
