In the bedtime story “The Three Little Pigs,” the straw house the first pig built was intended to be a representation for sloth.
But in 1915, a larger structure assembled from hay bales in Mabton was instead a testament to the industry of Lower Valley farmers who had more alfalfa hay than they knew how to profitably sell.
Originally the site of a section house on the Northern Pacific Railway, Mabton had become a prosperous farming community due to both the proximity of the railroad and the Sunnyside Canal, which turned the sagebrush-covered land into productive acreage.
Mabton was incorporated in 1905 and its prosperity was evident in the use of concrete sidewalks instead of boardwalks, as well as the construction of a grand high school.
One of the major cash crops in the area was alfalfa hay, which is mainly used as fodder for dairy cows, but also fed a wide variety of livestock.
You might say the hay production was too good. By 1915, hay farms in the area were reaping so much alfalfa that it was threatening to push down local market prices.
But the people in Mabton had a plan to try to fetch as good a price as possible for the hay, as well as bring tourists to the area: A fair.
The Hay Palace Fair opened Sept. 15 for a three-day run. The centerpiece of this extravaganza was the Hay Palace, a castle-like edifice constructed from 1,000 bales of hay.
Inside the palace, visitors could see both samples of the various crops grown in the area, as well as the latest farming equipment.
And what kind of a fair would it be if people didn’t have a chance to win a blue ribbon? Growers and ranchers were awarded thousands of dollars in prizes for the best produce and livestock.
The palace wasn’t the only building at the fair made from hay bales. Alfalfa was also used to make a theater and auditorium where people could watch plays and vaudeville routines, as well as catch concerts by performing groups from what is now Washington State University and the University of Washington. Fairgoers could also catch a rodeo and see a demonstration of an airplane, a technology that was less than 12 years old at that point.
Gov. Ernest Lister officially opened the fair, and the Northern Pacific arranged for a special train car to run from what is now Yakima to Mabton for fairgoers.
The fair was a success, as it took in $10,000 at the gate — $277,242 when you adjust for inflation. And the bales that were used to make the palace and other buildings were auctioned off, with the requirement that they had to at least fetch market prices.
The fair continued as an annual event until the 1920s, when the agricultural economy diversified enough that there was no longer a need to heavily push hay.
The hay palace was revived for a three-day run in June 1976, as part of the region’s celebration of the United States Bicentennial, drawing a crowd and even getting its own commemorative postmark from the U.S. Postal Service.
