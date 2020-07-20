Mabton City Marshal George Warring had dealt with Byron Miller’s drinking before.
Warring would find Miller drunk and take him home, or on a few occasions he’d come out to Miller’s home and deal with the rancher when he became drunk and abusive to his wife.
But the last time he was called to Miller’s home, Warring was not expecting Miller to be waiting at the door with a 12-gauge shotgun to kill the 53-year-old lawman.
Warring is the only Mabton officer to be killed in the line of duty. His death would shock the community and send Miller to death row.
Born Feb. 4, 1878, in Lake City, Minn., Warring and his family came to Washington when he was 17. They settled in Chehalis, where Warring met his wife, Frances, whom he married in 1905. The next year, he moved to Mabton and began working with cattle, as well as participating in rodeos. Warring and a partner started a cattle business, a venture he left in 1925 when he became the city’s marshal.
Three years later, he left Mabton to serve as a Toppenish police officer and a member of the county’s “dry squad,” enforcing bans on alcohol. He came back to Mabton shortly afterward as marshal and also a deputy sheriff.
During his time as marshal, Warring found himself in three shootouts. The first was in 1927, when he was wounded in the arm by men who robbed the Mabton Community Bank. In April 1930, he was in a shootout with several people but was not hit.
In November 1930, he exchanged gunfire with three men, with one bullet becoming lodged in his coat. After that fight, he was given a bulletproof vest for protection.
But on May 26, 1931, when Miller’s wife called Warring about her husband’s latest round of drunken misbehavior, Warring left the body armor behind. After drinking heavily for a week, Miller threatened to kill his wife when she dumped his liquor.
When Warring went to the door, Miller shot him once through the window with a shotgun, hitting him in the shoulder. A witness said Warring continued on to the porch, and Miller yelled from the house, “Did I get you, George?”
“No, I do not believe you did,” Warring replied.
“Well, then I will this time,” Miller shouted, firing a second shot that struck Warring in the abdomen.
After shooting the marshal, Miller dropped the gun and grabbed Warring to keep him from falling. Neighbors came and helped Warring onto a mattress. Sheriff’s deputies placed Miller under arrest, using the handcuffs Warring gave them to restrain him, and Warring was taken to Sunnyside Hospital, where he died early the next morning. He was 53, and had a daughter attending what is now Central Washington University
Warring’s funeral at the Methodist church in Mabton was well attended as farmers, cowboys, business people and law-enforcement officers paid their last respects. The church’s altar was covered with flowers, and a floral blanket in the form of his Diamond W cattle brand was next to the casket. Yakima County Sheriff Lew Evans was among the pallbearers. Warring was buried in Chehalis.
At the funeral, some of the mourners expressed regret for not taking the law into their own hands.
Miller tried to plead guilty and waive his right to an attorney, but Yakima County Superior Court Judge Dolph Barnett refused to accept the plea and appointed Toppenish attorney Charles Bolin to represent him. Bolin entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.
A jury rejected that argument and found Miller guilty of first-degree murder and gave him the death penalty in June 1931. He appealed the verdict to the state Supreme Court on evidentiary issues regarding his insanity, but the court affirmed his sentence.
His July 20, 1934, death sentence was stayed by Gov. Clarence D. Martin to allow for another hearing on Miller’s mental state, and the execution date was set for Oct. 3. That evaluation failed to find Miller was criminally insane at the time.
A last-ditch appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court failed, and the sentence was carried out at the state penitentiary at Walla Walla. Miller’s last words were “God bless and have mercy on my soul. To my wife and babes, I bid you all good-bye.”
He was the first of two Yakima County men executed by the state for murder.