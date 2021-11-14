Calvin Fon Chin was an architect and entrepreneur in Yakima, as well as a World War II veteran.
Chin died in 1992. On Saturday, he received a posthumous honor for his wartime service. Along with other Chinese Americans who served in the war, he was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal at a ceremony in Bellevue, one that had been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gary Chin was pleased to see his father’s service recognized, especially when many Chinese Americans were not even considered American citizens when they entered military service.
Chin was born Sept. 1, 1921, in Toishan, China. He and his family immigrated to the United States in 1927, but he returned to China in 1935 for school and came back in 1939.
A graduate of what is today Davis High School, Chin married his wife, Jade Hong, in China.
Chin was a student in the University of Washington’s ROTC program in 1943 when he was drafted into the U.S. Army Air Corps and, after basic training, assigned to the 10th Weather Squadron at Derrick Field in Maryland.
“They were practically drafting everybody,” Gary Chin said.
The 10th Weather Squadron, which had been activated the year before, was organized to support Allied operations in the China-Burma-India theater of war. Squadron members were dropped inside Japanese-held territory and would provide weather updates to aid flight operations.
Gary Chin said his father was trained as part of the Army Airways Communications System because he could speak English and Chinese.
Chin was not the only member of the family serving in the military. Gary Chin said his maternal grandfather and uncle both served in the war as well, with his uncle being injured in fighting on Okinawa.
Chin’s father-in-law was honorably discharged five months after being drafted when it was realized he was almost 50 years old.
But Chin didn’t make it to the front because the war ended as he completed his training.
As he researched his father’s military record, Gary Chin said it was interesting that Chinese Americans were integrated into regular army units, while Japanese Americans and Blacks were segregated.
But that didn’t mean Chinese Americans didn’t face discrimination. Under the Chinese Exclusion Act, many of them were not considered American citizens, and thus did not receive the full recognition for their military service.
It is estimated that a fifth of the 20,000 Chinese Americans who served in the war were not considered U.S. citizens.
Plus, they also ran the risk of being mistaken for Japanese by people looking to target those they perceived as the nation’s enemy.
“I remember seeing a picture of my grandfather who had a button on his lapel that said, “I’m not Japanese,’” Gary Chin said.
Chin returned to Washington after the war and continued his studies at UW, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in architecture. He joined the firm of Paddock and Hollingberry, designing the original Eisenhower, Wapato, Naches Valley and West Valley high schools, as well as the Wells Fargo bank at the corner of North First Street and East Yakima Avenue.
Chin also was a businessman in his own right, owning rental properties, and was an owner or partner in several Chinese restaurants, following in the footsteps of his father, who opened the Golden Wheel restaurant.
Among the restaurants Chin was involved in were the Jade Tree in Yakima, which stood where Cowiche Canyon Kitchen is now, and the Golden Pheasant in Sunnyside. Chin’s role, Gary Chin said, was handling the finances and keeping the books.
Gary Chin said Chin was a hard worker.
“He did take family vacations, but it seemed like he was always working,” Gary Chin said.
He also didn’t recall his father talking much about the war.
Chin died June 1, 1992, in Yakima and is buried at Terrace Heights Memorial Park.
In 2017, U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., sponsored legislation authorizing a gold medal to recognize the service rendered by Chinese American veterans. The bill passed in 2018.
Similar medals were issued for Native American Code Talkers, the Tuskegee Airmen, Japanese Americans and Filipinos who served in the U.S. military during the war.
It Happened Here is a weekly history column by Yakima Herald-Republic reporter Donald W. Meyers. Reach him at dmeyers@yakimaherald.com. Sources for this week’s column include an interview with Gary Chin, the Chinese American Citizens Alliance, Findagrave.com and the archives of the Yakima Herald-Republic.
