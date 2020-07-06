It’s easy to think Yakima County was created out of the expansive wilderness of Eastern Washington.
Not quite. Yakima County is essentially the second run the state took at establishing a county in this valley.
The areas we know today as Yakima and Kittitas counties were once part of Ferguson County, an entity that lasted for two years before the state rescinded the county and started over, due in part to residents who, in a complaint familiar today, didn’t like being bossed around by westsiders.
Ferguson County was formally established Jan. 23, 1863, by the Washington Territorial Legislature. The new county was between the Cascades, Stevens and Walla Walla counties, the Wenatchee River and the Simcoe Mountains.
The new county was named for James Leo Ferguson, a Skamania County representative in the Legislature. One historian suggested that Ferguson received the honor of a county bearing his name as a way to burnish his image following a controversy over his legislative seat.
Along with creating the county, the Legislature also appointed officials to oversee the new county. Fielden M. Thorp, appointed as the county’s sheriff, also had the distinction of being the only one of the appointees who actually lived in the county.
Not that there were that many people living there in the first place. W.D. Lyman’s “History of the Yakima Valley” observed that fewer than 100 people lived in the area and they weren’t thrilled with the idea of having their own county.
A.J. Splawn, one of the Valley’s pioneers, said the settlers who came there to raise cattle and farm believed they were more than capable of taking care of themselves.
“What money they got from time to time they very much needed for their own support, and did not feel like being taxed for the upkeep of a bunch of officeholders over at Olympia,” Splawn wrote in “Ka-mi-akin: The Last Hero of The Yakimas.”
The appointees, it is said, never formally qualified for their jobs, and by January 1865, the Legislature dissolved the county.
On Jan. 21, 1865, three days after it voted Ferguson County off the map, the Legislature created Yakima County with nearly the same borders as Ferguson, except the eastern border was now the Columbia River. Some speculated that the new county was named after the Yakama Indians by Ferguson’s opponents to spite him.
When the new county was formed, Thorp was pressed back into service, this time as the county treasurer, with Gilbert Pell taking Thorp’s place as sheriff.
The county was pared back in 1883 when the Legislature created Kittitas County in the northern part.