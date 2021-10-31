For more than 70 years, the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College has been a showcase for the arts.
From traveling exhibits of renowned artists to showcases of the works of local artisans to Native American artifacts, the gallery has enhanced the Yakima Valley’s culture.
And the gallery, which recently moved into new digs on the college’s expanded campus, started with a gift from one of the city’s more prominent residents.
Adelbert E. Larson is best known for the 11-story Art Deco building that bears his name and has become an iconic landmark. Larson was also a successful entrepreneur who rose from working in the logging camps to owning a theater, hotel and car dealership.
But Larson was also a patron of the arts, and when he died in 1934, he bequeathed $100,000 — $1.9 million when you adjust for inflation — and Rosedell, his West Yakima Avenue mansion, to the city “for the purpose of a public arts gallery and museum, to be maintained as such forever by the city of Yakima.”
The will allowed Larson’s wife, Rose, to live at the house for the rest of her life, at which time it would then be turned over to the city.
But city officials passed on the offer. When it was determined that Rosedell was not suitable for a museum, Rose Larson instead donated the money, which had grown to $113,000 — $2.1 million in today’s money — to what would become Yakima Valley College.
The Larson family had already donated 10 acres of land for the community college, and made the creation of a “museum room” a condition of the gift.
The first three buildings on the new campus were the administration/classroom building, which would be named for YVC founding President Elizabeth Prior, a heating plant and the Larson Gallery and Museum.
The gallery had its formal opening Sept. 9-11, 1949. The building incorporated glass brick to allow for natural light inside the building.
A collection of Oregon artist Percy L. Manser’s works was the inaugural exhibition at the museum. The museum also displayed Native American artifacts collected by Lucullus Virgil McWhorter, a rancher who became a self-trained anthropologist and advocate for the rights of the Yakama Nation’s citizens.
McWhorter’s collection of artifacts is now in the possession of the Yakima Valley Museum.
Guy Werden Brace, a chemistry instructor at YVC, served as the gallery’s first curator until 1954. He would be succeeded by Gaylen Hansen, an art instructor at the college and the first artist to head the museum.
When Prior Hall was formally dedicated, the gallery displayed historical items donated by the Larson family.
Among the shows the gallery has hosted include a collection of paintings by R.H. Ives Gammell, an American Classical Realist whose work drew on his study of literature, religion, mythology and psychology; a traveling exhibition of works from the Museum of Modern Art in New York that included paintings by Salvador Dali, Paul Gauguin and Pablo Picasso; works by the arts faculty at what’s today Central Washington University; and Francis De Erdely, a Hungarian artist and art professor at the University of Southern California.
Local artists, such as John D. Reppetaux, who taught at Franklin Junior High School, also exhibited at the gallery.
In 1955, the Friends of the Larson Gallery was organized to raise funds for the gallery’s operation, provide attendants and others to keep the museum going. Ten years later, it incorporated as the Larson Gallery Guild.
This year, the gallery moved across the street to YVC’s West Campus, giving it additional exhibition space, an outdoor sculpture garden and a gift shop that adjoins the college’s wine tasting room. The original gallery will be used for events and workshops, according to gallery director David Lynx.
