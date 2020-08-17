It is easy — perhaps too easy — as residents of the Pacific Northwest to dismiss the Ku Klux Klan as strictly Southern.
After all, the Klan was first formed by former Confederate soldiers who were not happy with the reforms the federal government was enacting through Reconstruction.
But we tend to forget that the Yakima Valley has had more than its share of racist behavior, from the cultural genocide waged by the Indian Boarding School at Fort Simcoe to mobs attacking and running off Filipino residents.
The Ku Klux Klan was also part of the Valley’s history. It actively recruited members and conducted rallies and public meetings here, including one in the heart of downtown Yakima.
The time was 1923, about eight years after “The Second Klan” was organized at Stone Mountain near Atlanta. The KKK’s resurgence was due in part to D.W. Griffith’s “Birth of a Nation.”
While the film is considered by some a masterpiece of cinematography, it is resoundingly condemned as blatant racist propaganda that furthers the myth of “The Lost Cause” view of the Civil War and the canards that Southerners were exploited by Northern “carpetbaggers” and avenging ex-slaves.
In Griffith’s telling, it is only the noble knights of the Ku Klux Klan who saved Southern womanhood and culture.
Blacks were not the only target of the reconstituted Klan. They also terrorized Catholics, immigrants, Latinos, Asian Americans, Jews and anybody who was not a white, native-born Protestant. The new Klan’s organizers were also master salesmen, playing to whatever would convince people in a region to fork over $10 in membership fees and $6 each for robes and hoods.
In Washington state, immigrants, Catholics and Japanese Americans were the Klan’s preferred scapegoats.
The KKK’s first inroad into Washington was on the west side, with reports of groups in Tacoma, Kent, Auburn and other nearby areas. While billed as “The Invisible Empire,” the Klan was actively and openly recruiting in Seattle, with G.L. Williams, who was the KKK’s “King Kleagle” for Washington, posing for a color photograph in The Seattle Times.
Klansmen turned their attention to Yakima in 1923. At this time, the Alien Land Bill prohibited people deemed ineligible for American citizenship from owning land. The targets of the law were Chinese and Japanese immigrants.
But there was a loophole in Yakima County. Yakama Nation leaders allowed Japanese Americans to lease land on their Lower Valley reservation. Recognized as a sovereign nation under the Treaty of 1855, the Yakamas were not subject to the state law.
It was a move that infuriated some in the Valley, who openly declared opposition to the presence of the Japanese farmers on Yakama land.
In March 1923, the Rev. C.C. Curtis, a lecturer for the KKK, and Tyler A. Rogers, who was assigned to preside over the Klan’s Yakima district, spoke at Wesleyan Hall in Grandview, wearing their Klan robes. News accounts say 500 people attended the meeting, with less than half of them KKK members.
Curtis and Rogers also planned to have a meeting in Yakima at First Christian Church, but in a 25-7 vote, the church’s board rescinded its invitation, noting that it would be “unwise” to allow the meeting when there was opposition among church members.
Instead, the Klansmen hired out The Capitol Theatre, where they spoke to an audience of 2,000 people on March 22, 1923. At the meeting, which was attended by prominent residents as well as blue-collar workers, Curtis outlined the Klan’s beliefs in Protestant Christianity, an “America for Americans” and white supremacy, while opposing bootleggers, Blacks and Japanese and what Curtis described as “Catholic political institutions.”
Community leaders made sure the Klansmen knew that their “services” were not required in the city.
Mayor R.D. Rovig, who said he introduced Curtis and Rogers at the theater as part of his official duties, said afterward that “there was no need for a Klan in Yakima.”
“As far as law enforcement is concerned, the police department has been able to care for the situation, and I think we can enforce the laws better under our normal system of government than we can if any secret organizations seek to act as judge, jury and executioner of lawbreakers,” Rovig was quoted as saying.
In its March 24, 1923, editorial, the Yakima Morning Herald likewise opined that the city had no need for “any secret organization which arrogates to itself functions of government.” Yakima residents, the editorial argued, needed no help from what it described as an “invisible, secret, prejudiced organization.”
The Rev. Robert Armstrong at St. Paul’s Church challenged the Klansmen’s claims against the Catholic Church, noting the service Catholics rendered in the armed forces during World War I.
The Klan did stage a rally on Aug. 9, 1924, at which 700 new members were inducted. The rally was to be held at State Fair Park, but state fair officials rescinded the invitation. Instead, it was moved to the J.B. Vance Farm in the Ahtanum area.
It can safely be said that thousands attended the event, but the exact number varies wildly in news accounts, going from a low of 12,000 to a high of 70,000, depending on whether Klansmen or their opponents were doing the counting.
The rally was a spectacle with fireworks and three crosses lit up with electric lights, which observers said could be seen throughout the Upper Valley. Some believe that many of the people who attended were not so much supporters of the Klan but spectators at a large event.
Klansmen at the rally also pushed support for a referendum to outlaw private schools, a move that took aim at Catholics.
But that event turned out to be the KKK’s high-water mark in both the Valley and the state.
The ballot measure to ban parochial schools went down in flames, with the Seattle chapter collapsing shortly afterward. The Yakima Valley’s Klan organization similarly collapsed, with Rogers being sued by the national KKK to obtain member rosters, robes and other materials in his possession after he left to form his own offshoot.
By the end of the 1930s, both the Washington and national KKK were in steep decline. There was a third resurgence of the KKK in the 1960s, but the Southern Poverty Law Center reports no active Klan chapters among the 30 hate groups it tracks in Washington.