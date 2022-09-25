Maria Shriver’s appearance at the Yakima Town Hall Series last week marks the third time a member of the Kennedy clan has spoken in the city.
Her cousin, Caroline Kennedy, spoke in 2018 at the lecture series at The Capitol Theatre.
But the first was then-U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, who was the main event at the Yakima County Democratic Party’s Jefferson-Jackson dinner in 1959.
While Kennedy’s speech was about mobilizing Democrats for the 1960 elections and challenging the Republicans' status-quo approach to governing, many suspected Kennedy was in the process of laying groundwork for a run for the White House, something he was coy about when pressed on it in Yakima.
Kennedy, second son of U.S. Ambassador Joseph Kennedy, was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1952, In 1956, he lost his bid to be Adalai Stevenson’s running mate on the third ballot of the Democratic National Convention, but it helped elevate his political profile on the national stage.
In June 1959, Kennedy was in Washington state, speaking at Democratic party dinners in Seattle and Yakima. After speaking to a crowd of more than 1,400 in Seattle, Kennedy headed to Yakima, accompanied by James B. Hovis, the county’s Democratic Central Committee chairman.
Like Theodore Roosevelt’s 1903 trip to Yakima, Kennedy’s was going to be pretty much a whirlwind visit, staying for less than a day. His plane touched down at the Yakima Air Terminal at 1:15 p.m., where he and his wife, Jacqueline, were greeted by Mayor Pro Tem Walter J. Robinson Jr., county Commissioner James Nichols, Miss Yakima Sharon Gunvaldson and other local Democrats.
He was then whisked to the Hotel Chinook, at the time regarded as Yakima’s finest hotel, where he held a news conference. In Yakima, as he did in Seattle, Kennedy deflected questions about whether he was going to run for president next year, coyly telling reporters that he would announce his plans in early 1960.
He did use the news conference to call on Congress to pass his labor-management reform bill, which aimed to eliminate corruption and racketeering in unions. He also clapped back at Labor Secretary James P. Mitchell’s criticism of legislation to raise the minimum wage to $1.25 an hour ($12.04 when adjusted for inflation).
The dinner, which was also at the Chinook, started at 4 p.m., with 400 attending. Among the dignitaries in attendance were Gov. Albert Rossellini, Secretary of State Victor A. Meyers, Commissioner of Public Lands Bert Cole and Attorney General John J. O’Connell.
In his speech, Kennedy described President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s administration as “hesitant, moribund,” and only acting out of fear of the future and the unknown.
“It is we, of the Democratic Party, on the other hand, who must act out of faith,” Kennedy told the audience. “For we place our trust in the people — and in 1960, the people will place their trust in the Democratic Party.”
Kennedy said the country had yet to deal with issues such as poverty, urban blight, wasting natural resources and the threat of nuclear war.
Knowing how to play to a regional audience, Kennedy said Republicans had slowed down the development of hydroelectric projects, noting that the Soviet Union had four dams in the works that had greater capacity than Grand Coulee Dam.
“What does this mean?” Kennedy asked. “It means that we are losing ground every time we abandon our responsibility to exploit fully the great resources potential of this region.”
To survive and thrive, Kennedy said the country was going to need brainpower to come up with new ideas for the future.
In a last-minute addition to his speech, Kennedy quoted from Alfred Lord Tennyson’s “Ulysses”: “Come, my friends, ‘Tis not too late to seek a newer world.”
The Kennedys then flew back to Seattle at 9:40 p.m.
In the 1960 presidential election, Kennedy would win the national race but not carry Washington or Yakima County. Instead, they went with Richard M. Nixon, Eisenhower’s vice president, who would be elected president in 1968.
The closest Kennedy came to returning to Yakima during his presidency was in September 1963, when he attended the groundbreaking for the N Reactor at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation.
It Happened Here is a weekly history column by Yakima Herald-Republic reporter Donald W. Meyers. Reach him at dmeyers@yakimaherald.com. Sources for this week's column include The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library, The Inflation Calculator by Morgan Friedman and the archives of the Yakima Herald-Republic.
