While the St. Joseph Mission at Ahtanum was the first church in the Yakima Valley, it wasn’t the first on Yakama land.
Five years prior to St. Joseph’s establishment, missionaries from the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate established the Immaculate Conception Mission near what is today Ellensburg. And unlike the famous Spanish Missions in California, these missions came at the invitation of Indigenous people.
Founded in France in 1807 by Eugene De Mazenod — who would be canonized by Pope John Paul II in 1995 — the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate dedicated themselves to preaching Christianity to the poor, as well as working to relieve their suffering.
One of their outposts was Fort Walla Walla, then on the outer reaches of America’s new frontier.
Owhi, chief of the Upper Yakama and uncle to legendary Yakama Chief Kamiakin, visited the fort in December 1847 and asked that Catholic missionaries be sent to his people, who were living in Kittitas and the Upper Yakima valleys. Owhi believed the missionaries and what they were teaching would benefit the Yakamas.
In early 1848, two missionaries, Brother George Blanchet and Brother Celestine Verney, arrived in the Kittitas Valley and started work on a small building on Manastash Creek. They were unable to finish the work and left. On July 6, 1848, the missionaries returned, this time with two workmen and two priests, the Revs. Casmir Chirouse and Charles Pandosy, to resume construction.
Chirouse and Pandosy have the distinction of being the first Catholic priests to be ordained in what is now Washington state. They were ordained in January 1848 by Bishop Augustin Magliore Blanchet at Fort Walla Walla. One account said that Chirouse wore a borrowed nightshirt as a makeshift priest’s robe for the ceremony.
The mission wasn’t as grand as the ones in California — one account described it as a “one-man hovel.” Pandosy applied for — and received — a 640-acre land grant for the mission under the terms of the Oregon Territorial Organic Act, making it slightly larger in area than the city of Tieton.
But having land didn’t mean the mission was well off. When Chirouse stopped at the mission to check on Pandosy in 1849, he found the priest, who was also making regular visits to Yakima Valley, nearly starving and unable to take care of himself, his priestly vestments in tatters.
Pandosy would recover both his health and his wits and established the St. Joseph Mission on Ahtanum Creek in 1852 at the request of Kamiakin.
After it was abandoned, the Immaculate Conception Mission became a lodging for travelers in the area, and was later used for firewood after the building had deteriorated beyond repair.
A glass votive candle holder was found at the mission site and is now part of the collection at the Kittitas County Historical Museum.
There’s no marker on the site, which is now privately owned. The exact location is not disclosed at the landowner’s request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.