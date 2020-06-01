Many communities in Washington state adopt themes as a form of branding.
The most notable example of this is Leavenworth, which decided to transform itself from a dying logging town into a Bavarian village, with downtown buildings — including McDonald’s — given a German makeover.
Closer to home, Selah plays up its agricultural heritage, using an apple motif on city logos and fruit-box style planters in places around the city, while Toppenish sells itself as the place “Where the West Still Lives,” with its history depicted on murals throughout the city.
Then we have Granger, which has taken on a prehistoric motif. More than 30 concrete dinosaurs, including Tyrannosaurus rex, stegosaurus, velociraptors and a sauropelta lurk around Hisey Park and other parts of town. There’s even a dinosaur’s skull on the police department’s shoulder patches.
No dinosaur fossils were ever turned up in Granger. The bones of a mammoth, yes. but no dinosaurs.
So why did Granger go with a dinosaur theme?
“We were just looking for something to be different,” Jodie Luke, now the city’s public works director, said in a 2017 interview with the Yakima Herald-Republic.
It was the early 1990s, and wine tourism was starting to draw tourists into the Lower Valley. People in Granger wanted to revitalize the downtown and get some of those tourists to visit the city .
However, there were no wineries or tasting rooms, so the city had to come up with some other hook to catch tourists’ attention — and their money.
At a community planning meeting, people suggested several ideas. One was to do historical preservation on the old brick buildings, built with the bricks mined from the nearby clay pits. Another idea was to go with a Spanish/Mexican theme.
The decision was made to try dinosaurs. In 1994, the job was given to the public works department to make a dinosaur and see how that would go over with people.
The wire and concrete statue of a baby brontosaurus was put in Hisey Park with no fanfare, but it became a hit.
And the dinosaurs began to multiply, eventually spilling out into other parts of the city, which adopted the motto “Where dinosaurs roam.” A wire and metal dinosaur greets drivers coming into the city. The concession stand and restrooms at Hisey Park are housed in a volcano-
shaped building, adding to the prehistoric motif.
In time, making dinosaurs would become a community event. Traditionally, the first Saturday in June was “Dino in a Day,” where people would come and slather wet concrete on the metal frames that form the dinosaur’s skeleton.
The public works crews would then put the finishing touches and paint on the dinosaur.
If you want to visit, you can download a map showing the location of all the dinosaurs from the city’s website.