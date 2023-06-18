Nathan “Tex” Bagwell had a reputation as an honest gambler in North Yakima, and was able to make a small fortune at the gaming tables.
But Bagwell’s luck ran out one early morning in 1894, when a rifle shot felled him on his way back home. In what the Yakima Herald described as “the greatest criminal sensation of Central Washington,” three people, including the woman purported to be Bagwell’s wife, were charged with his death.
But in the end, only one of the three would actually serve prison time. The man who shot Bagwell walked away free.
Bagwell was born in 1863 in Bagwell, Texas, the son of a Confederate soldier who became a prosperous farmer. In 1881, Bagwell moved to Palo Duro, Texas, where he bought 480 acres and farmed for eight years before heading to the Pacific Northwest.
He arrived in Western Washington, where he got his nickname, and decided to stay in the newest state in the union. He sold his property in Texas for $960 — about $32,076 when adjusted for inflation — and embarked on a career as a gambler, which proved to be quite successful.
Bagwell moved to North Yakima in 1892, where he met Philomena Brassard, who had come to the city earlier and was working in some of the hotels. She had been previously married and had two daughters.
She said she arrived penniless in the city and tried to leave her children with the Sisters of Providence, who ran a school in the city, but was turned away when she could not pay the $56 monthly tuition and board in advance, an amount that would be $1,871 in today’s currency.
Brassard and Bagwell took a trip to Tacoma in 1892, and when they returned, they said they were married. There were questions about the legitimacy of the marriage, but Philomena assured people that their wedding certificate was in Bagwell’s safe deposit box at Yakima National Bank.
While Bagwell continued his career at the gaming tables, the couple found time to travel to various hot springs around the state. They also smoked opium, a vice that city officials would spend more than a decade to eradicate. Shortly before his death, Bagwell told friends that he had kicked the habit.
Bagwell bought a small house on South First Street and hired a servant to help his wife around the house. He also planned to take a trip to the Columbian Exposition in Chicago in 1893, driving his own horse team. He only got as far as Spokane, when he turned around after learning of a possible plot to rob him on the road.
On the night of June 17, 1894, Bagwell left his house around 9 p.m. to go looking for a poker game. His wife said that he told her that if he didn’t find anyone, he’d be home right away.
He spent the evening at Shardlow and McDaniels Saloon, which stood on South Front Street where the Banner Bank drive-up ATM is now located, where witnesses saw him playing billiards past midnight.
The shooting
The next time anyone saw him was after he was shot near his home. One witness said he heard a gunshot and came out of his tent and found Bagwell shot on the ground. As he could only see a wound on Bagwell’s chest and Bagwell’s hand was near his pearl-handled revolver, the man assumed the gambler had shot himself.
Bagwell groaned when the man tried to rouse him, but when he sat him up, Bagwell’s head slumped, and he was dead. Bagwell’s revolver was still fully loaded, and subsequent examination found a wound on Bagwell’s back.
Even though Bagwell’s home was less than 150 feet from where he was shot, his wife slept through the killing.
Robbery was quickly eliminated as a motive, as Bagwell still had two diamond rings and a diamond stud on his shirt when he was killed, as well as $35.75 — roughly $1,241 in today’s currency — in his wallet.
Authorities determined that Bagwell had been shot with a rifle from behind a nearby fence, and footprints showed the shooter went from there to Second Street, where a rifle was found hidden under a boardwalk near a store. A witness said he saw a man come from where the rifle was found, and, spotting the witness, covered his face with a hat.
Bagwell’s friends in Tacoma offered a $100 reward for the arrest of the suspect in Bagwell’s murder. Philomena Bagwell offered $250 toward a reward while other local people contributed $150. The governor offered $500 on behalf of the state, bringing the total to $1,000 — almost $34,700 when adjusted for inflation.
The inquest
A coroner’s inquest was convened to determine the cause and manner of Bagwell’s death. At an inquest, the coroner and others present evidence to a jury, which renders a decision. One of those jurors was A.F. Switzer, who would build the Yakima Opera House on North Front Street.
While the inquest had its own problems — there was a question of whether the prosecutor or the coroner should take the lead in the inquiry, and witnesses were not instructed to avoid talking to each other — it did shed some light on the case and lead to the identification of at least one possible suspect.
Among the witnesses who testified were Frank Lavergne and his wife, Maggie, who both knew the Bagwells. Lavergne testified that he had left his house June 17 after an argument with his wife about going to church, checked into the Hotel Yakima for the day to get some sleep, came home and went out drinking with his son and a friend, where he witnessed Bagwell shooting billiards.
He also testified that he learned of Bagwell’s death when a man came to their home and asked for his wife to go to the Bagwells’ home, as Bagwell had been shot.
But Lavergne’s wife said her husband said he was going out to do business, not go out drinking. She also testified about being summoned to the Bagwell home the morning of June 18, where she learned of the killing, noting that Philomena Bagwell mentioned it once and never spoke of it again while she was there.
Lavergne’s son testified that the murder weapon, a Winchester rifle, was similar to one his father had that he said he sold. Another witness verified that Lavergne sold a rifle to him, but it was two months previous.
Another witness said Philomena Bagwell showed up at the Yakima Hotel on June 17, looking for Lavergne.
One witness the inquest jury wanted to hear from refused to show up. Philomena Bagwell was deemed too overwrought to attend, prompting the prosecutor, accompanied by a deputy and a reporter for the Herald, to go to her home to interview her.
She said that she and Bagwell had smoked opium that day, contradicting Bagwell’s claims of sobriety, and that he left at 9 p.m., and she fell asleep around 10:30 p.m., not awakening until the sheriff came to her home with news of her husband’s death.
She reiterated her statement that she was legally Bagwell’s wife and that the certificate was in the bank deposit box.
The inquest found that Bagwell was a homicide victim, and was killed by a single shot that pierced his heart.
Lavergne and his son, Louis, were considered what we would today call “persons of interest” but they were allowed to go to The Dalles after notifying authorities.
A news article said Bagwell’s funeral at the First Christian Church was well attended, and that he was buried in a rosewood casket with silver fittings. However, despite his wealth and regard in the community, Bagwell’s grave in the city section of Tahoma Cemetery is, to this day, marked only by a concrete placeholder embossed with his name.
The trial
By August, authorities had identified the suspects in the case and arrested six people, including Philomena Bagwell, Lavergne and his son, Louis, and their friend Omar Harvey. Louis Lavergne and the Bagwells' servant had their charges dropped due to insufficient evidence, while a third man had his charges dropped as well.
The trial began Oct. 9, with Lavergne the first one tried. The star witness testifying against him was his codefendant, Harvey. On the stand, Harvey admitted he was the one who shot Bagwell, but he did it at the urging of Lavergne.
Lavergne, Harvey said, told him while they were working on the Moxee Bridge that he had been tailing a rich man and planned to rob him. Later, he said the target was Bagwell and that Philomena’s ex-husband offered $2,000 to kill Bagwell, and that Lavergne would split the money with Harvey if he went along with the plan.
At one point, Lavergne told Harvey that it was Philomena Bagwell who wanted her husband dead, Harvey testified. He continued to resist the offers until the evening of the shooting, when Lavergne took him, after a round of drinking, to the store next to Bagwell’s home, gave him a gun and had him hide behind a fence to wait for Bagwell to come by.
He then described how, after the shooting, he fled and hid the gun before taking a circuitous route back to his house.
Lavergne took the stand to refute the accusation, but admitted that he had lied to his wife about staying at the hotel while maintaining he was not there to meet with Bagwell’s wife.
The jury was given the case on Oct. 12, with instructions to either find Lavergne guilty or not guilty of first-degree murder. The jury spent 10 hours deliberating before finding Lavergne guilty of first-degree manslaughter.
Jurors were initially split 8-4 in favor of convicting of murder, but the four holdouts eventually swayed the others to go with a manslaughter verdict.
Lavergne was sentenced to 20 years in the state penitentiary at Walla Walla, with the assurance that he could shave six years off with good behavior.
He would wind up being the only person sent to prison for Bagwell’s killing.
Harvey, who confessed in court to killing Bagwell, entered a not-guilty plea, which he would later change to a plea of guilty to manslaughter. His attorney, who had prosecuted Lavergne, moved for a stay of judgment and immunity, citing the inconsistencies in Lavergne’s testimony, and Harvey was freed.
The charges against Philomena Bagwell were dropped, but she was charged with perjury when she tried to collect money from Bagwell’s estate, despite the fact that she could not prove she was Bagwell’s legal spouse. The certificate she maintained was in the safe-deposit box was never found, nor could authorities find a purported witness to the wedding.
That charge was dropped when the court found prosecutors could not prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt.
Lavergne would be released from prison on good behavior after six years, and later earned a pardon from the governor.
It Happened Here is a weekly history column by Yakima Herald-Republic reporter Donald W. Meyers. Reach him at dmeyers@yakimaherald.com. Sources for this week's column include the book “Murder and Mayhem in Central Washington” by Ellen Allmendinger, Findagrave.com, The Inflation Calculator by Morgan Friedman and the archives of the Yakima Herald-Republic.
