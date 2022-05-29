“That from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion.”
— Abraham Lincoln
Almost 60 miles northeast of Paris, the town of Noyon remembers the sacrifice a Yakima County man made on their behalf.
In a town where both Charlemagne and Hugh Capet were crowned and Protestant reformer John Calvin was born, U.S. Army Sgt. Alan Graham Reid Jr.’s name has been kept in remembrance, through a monument and a street. His grave at Normandy is decorated annually.
Reid was born May 11, 1918, in Buena to Alan Graham Reid Sr. and Mildred Hall Reid, and graduated from Toppenish High School in 1936, where he played tennis in his sophomore and junior years and was a member of the school’s journalism club.
He attended college at what is today Yakima Valley College and the University of Washington before enlisting in the Army in 1941. He trained at Fort Knox, Ky., and Camp Roberts, Calif., and was stationed at Pine Camp in New York before shipping out for Europe.
In 1944, Reid was a sergeant in command of a tank in the 81st Tank Battalion, Fifth Armored Division.
The Fifth Armored Division had landed at Normandy on July 24, 1944, and fought through Le Mans and made it to the outskirts of Paris — American forces allowed Free French troops to formally liberate the French capital — before heading north toward the Belgian border, reaching Noyon on Sept. 1, 1944.
Americans had just battled Germans at Mount Renaud — where years earlier French and German troops viciously fought in World War I — when Reid and his tank crew went ahead to reconnoiter the town. They were at the crossroads at the town’s entrance, guided by French Capt. Marcel Torris, when a German shell hit their tank, and those who escaped the wreckage were strafed by gunfire.
Reid was 26, and was buried at the U.S. Cemetery at Colleville-sur-Mer, overlooking Omaha Beach at Normandy. Like the 9,385 other grave markers, Reid’s faces west, toward home.
His family would be notified in October, receiving what was then known as a “black telegram” informing them that he had died somewhere in France, the details obscured for operational security.
A total of 13 Americans would be killed in the town’s liberation, and the people of Noyon made sure that their sacrifices were remembered.
At the crossroads where Reid was killed is a memorial listing his and the names of the other American and French soldiers killed in the liberation. And one street, Rue Alan Read, was named in Reid’s honor, albeit misspelling his name.
For several years, historian Bruno Bertrand has laid flowers on Reid’s grave at Normandy every year as part of the “Les Fleurs de la Mémorie,” an organization created in 2000 by U.S. veteran Frank Towers and French journalist Claude Lavielle to ensure that the graves of the American soldiers at Colleville-Sur-Mer and St. James were regularly decorated.
Bertrand, who studied the history of the 81st Tank Battalion, wanted to learn more about Reid and, working with Canadian Janice Haggis, began researching Reid’s life and found he was from Yakima County.
“What made me want to start research is perhaps the fact that I come from a military family,” Bertrand said in a 2020 interview with a French journalist. “I have always been interested in the Second World War.”
That eventually led to another friend contacting then-Yakima Mayor Patricia Byers, who directed him to the Yakima Valley Museum for more information.
In 2021, Reid received an additional honor. Sand from Omaha Beach was rubbed onto the marble cross on his grave, making the engraving stand out against the white stone.
It Happened here is a weekly history column by Yakima Herald-Republic reporter Donald W. Meyers. Reach him at dmeyers@yakimaherald.com. Sources for this week’s column include Jean-Francois Chevalier, the Courrier picard newspaper, Encyclopedia Britannica, Yakima Valley Museum, FamilySearch.org and FindaGrave.com
