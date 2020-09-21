Along North Wenas Road, three miles northwest of Selah, stands a small granite monument, one that’s easy to overlook.
The monument commemorates the location of “Owhi’s Gardens,” land that was cultivated by Upper Yakamas under Chief Owhi, as well as the passage of the Longmire-Byles emigrant train through the area 167 years ago Sept. 20.
The monument could also rightly be seen as marking the beginning of the end of life as the Yakama knew it.
Owhi was the uncle of Kamiakin, the great chief of the Yakamas. Owhi was chief of the Upper Yakama, whose territory included what is now Kittitas County and parts of the Upper Yakama Valley.
The Wenas area offered the Yakama areas protected from harsh winters and good water supplies. It also provided access to the west side of the Cascades, allowing for trade with the tribes on the coast, as well as the Hudson’s Bay outposts at Fort Nisqually and Fort Vancouver.
In 1847, Owhi invited priests from the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate to come to the Valley and teach the people, in return for his protection. It is believed that the missionaries taught the Yakama how to irrigate land, practices Owhi’s people used in the Wenas Valley to grow crops, leading to the name “Owhi’s Garden.”
In August 1853, a U.S. Army surveying team from Fort Vancouver led by Capt. George B. McClellan came into the Valley, camping at Owhi’s Gardens. Scouts who encountered McClellan’s company reported that he said territorial Gov. Isaac Stevens was going to make a treaty to take the land from the Natives.
McClellan, who would later train and command the Union’s Army of the Potomac in the Civil War, assured Kamiakin that their only intentions were to secure a right-of-way for the railroads. But one of the priests at the Ahtanum Mission, the Rev. Charles Pandosy, warned Kamiakin that the Yakama would inevitably lose their land.
“Others will come with each year until your country will be overrun with them,” Pandosy told Kamiakin. “Your lands will be seized, and your people driven from your homes. It has been so with other tribes; it will be with you.
“You may fight and delay for a time this invasion, but you cannot avert it.”
A month later, the first emigrant wagon train entered the Yakima Valley. James Longmire had headed out from Indiana with his family, drawn by reports of the Puget Sound area.
Instead of taking the more traditional route of rafting down the Columbia to the Cowlitz River and then heading toward Puget Sound, Longmire and the 150 people in his company were told they could go overland through a wagon trail that was being cut in Naches Pass.
Longmire’s company stopped in the Wenas Valley on Sept. 20, 1853, spending two nights with Owhi’s people and buying 13 bushels of potatoes from the Yakama for the trip.
Longmire’s people soon discovered that the reports of a wagon trail were greatly exaggerated. There was no road on the east side of the pass, and Longmire’s company had to cut their way through forests, while crossing the river multiple times, reaching the pass in early October as the weather started to turn.
The going was slightly better on the west side, where a crude road had been cut. Surprisingly, they made the trip with no loss of lives and only two wagons lost.
Two years later, Stevens would force 14 tribes and bands that would form the Yakama Nation to sign the Treaty of 1855, despite Kamiakin’s efforts to organize the tribes to resist. The Yakama were forced onto a 1.2-million-acre reservation in the Lower Valley, after ceding more than 11 million acres to the federal government.
While the treaty allowed the Yakama two years to move to the reservation, white settlers and miners jumped the gun, setting the stage for the Yakama War and the defeat of the Yakama by federal troops.
Five years after helping Longmire’s company, Owhi went to meet with U.S. Army Col. George Wright near Spokane to negotiate an end to the fighting, only to be captured. Wright used Owhi as a hostage to get Owhi’s son, Qualchan, to surrender.
When Qualchan came under a white flag, Wright had him summarily hanged.
On Oct. 3, 1858, while being transferred to Walla Walla, Owhi attempted to escape, but was shot and killed.
David Longmire, Longmire’s son, who made the crossing as a 9-year-old, would return to the Yakima Valley and buy the land where Owhi’s Garden had been.
The Yakima Valley Pioneers Association erected the monument on North Wenas Road on Sept. 20, 1917, under the direction of its president, David Longmire.