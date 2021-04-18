There are a few buildings in downtown Yakima that can be considered iconic.
While the A.E. Larson Building, at one time Yakima’s tallest structure, is the best-known landmark, the former First Baptist Church at North Sixth Street and East Yakima Avenue stands out from the newer, taller buildings around it as a reminder of Yakima’s early days.
And the 112-year-old sanctuary has gained a new lease on life that has brought it full circle as a place of worship.
The building is not Yakima’s oldest — it’s actually fourth, behind St. Michael’s Episcopal Mission, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and the First Christian Church, which is now Yakima Vineyard Church — but it represents the steps toward turning Yakima into a city that people could call home.
When the Northern Pacific Railway first established North Yakima as its depot, snubbing today’s Union Gap, there were 15 saloons and one church in the nascent community.
But other religious groups would come and establish churches in what was then the core of the city. One of those was First Baptist, which started in 1890 when the Rev. A.M. Allyn, the denomination’s assistant general missionary for Eastern Washington, was sent to start a church.
With just nine members at the time, Allyn and his flock met in various places around town, including a hall above a drug store, the Central School Building and a courtroom in the old Yakima County Courthouse.
In 1891, the Rev. Charles Davis took over as pastor, and the congregation bought land for its first church building, at North Fourth Street, where they built a wood frame building. But in a year’s time, the Baptists outgrew that building.
In 1906, the church began making plans for a new church that would accommodate the growing church, hiring Newton C. Gauntt, an architect from Illinois. Gauntt was best known as a designer of schools and courthouses, including the Douglas County Courthouse, the original Yakima High School and the Yakima County Courthouse from which President William Howard Taft spoke during his visit to the city.
First Baptist Church would be Gauntt’s only commission to build a church.
Built in the Richardsonian Romanesque style, the church was also a departure from Gauntt’s symmetrical style that was used on his courthouses and schools. The L-shaped building had a large tower on its southeast corner, with gabled walls on the south east and west facades.
The building is built on a basalt foundation, with a granite veneer wall and sandstone trim.
The church bought the property where the church now stands, and work began in November 1907, with a cornerstone laying ceremony in May 1908.
On Jan. 10, 1909, the building was formally dedicated at morning and evening services, where members also raised slightly more than $21,000 to finish paying for the building. The total cost to build was $52,709, or $1,540,073 when adjusted for inflation.
That building served the congregation until 1949, when an addition was built to house Sunday School classes and youth groups, which previously had to meet in separate buildings. The addition also housed a Fellowship Hall and a kitchen.
The building’s interior would be renovated in 1958 and 1963, moves that expanded the sanctuary’s seating capacity, added wood grillwork to the walls and ceilings and gave the church interior a contemporary look while incorporating religious symbols into the décor.
In the early 2000s, the church merged with Comunidad Cristiana La Verdad, becoming First Baptist/Comunidad Cristiana, a bilingual church.
In 2015, the church sold the building, which had become inaccessible to some members due to a lack of elevators in the building. It was purchased by Wilson Real Estate and was going to be used as a business incubator until the pandemic hit. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2016.
Now the church has come full circle, with St. Andrews’ Presbyterian Church renting the building for worship services.
And First Baptist/Comunidad Cristiana’s congregation now worships in its own building at 112 N. Pierce Ave.