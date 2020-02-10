The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is the second-largest law-enforcement agency in Yakima County.
With jurisdiction in the unincorporated areas of Yakima County, the sheriff’s office has the largest area of jurisdiction of any agency in the county outside the Washington State Patrol.
It also has the distinction of being the oldest agency in the county, predating the creation of Yakima County.
A stereotypical image of a sheriff is the lone lawman in a Western town, deputizing people to catch fugitives or deal with criminals. Gary Cooper’s sheriff in “High Noon” is probably a good example.
Or you might think of Andy Griffith’s character in his eponymous TV show, where he portrayed a sheriff in a sleepy North Carolina hamlet, although Don Knotts’ Barney P. Fife is not the best example for deputies.
But sheriffs are found across the country, and the office dates to Saxon England. At that time, the country was divided into shires, and the serfs living in each one elected someone to be an informal leader or guardian, known as a reeve.
The reeve eventually became the king’s representative to the people of the shire, and eventually the job title became shire-reeve before evolving into the term sheriff.
Sheriff’s duties, including keeping the peace, maintaining jails, arresting fugitives and serving court orders and collecting taxes, were further codified in the Magna Carta.
The position was exported to Britain’s imperial colonies, including the United States. The first one here was Capt. William Stone, who was appointed as Northampton Shire sheriff in Virginia in 1634. William Waters would become the first elected sheriff in the American colonies, also in Northampton, in 1652.
Other famous sheriffs included Augustin Washington, father of George Washington; Wild Bill Hickok; Pat Garrett, who gained fame for killing Billy the Kid; and Bat Masterson, sheriff of Dodge City, Kan. and later sports editor of the New York Telegraph.
In the Americas, the sheriff’s duties were like those of their early English counterparts, serving as law-enforcement officer and maintaining jails.
The first sheriff in what is now Yakima County was Fielden Mortimer Thorp, one of the early settlers of what is today Union Gap. He served from 1863 to 1865, at a time when Yakima County was known as Ferguson County. Yakima County was organized in 1865, and Charles Splawn was appointed as the sheriff, and elected to the position in 1866.
Based out of the Yakima County Courthouse, the sheriff’s office provided law enforcement as well as maintained the jail.
In 1993, the jail was spun off into the county Department of Corrections, but the sheriff’s office continued to provide security for the county courthouse and later the Juvenile Justice Center.
Other duties assumed by the sheriff’s office include animal control for the county, a Marine Patrol and leading the search-and-rescue team that includes volunteers. Deputies also serve on the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force, which tracks down fugitives, and the Law Enforcement Against Drugs task force.
The sheriff’s office moved to its South First Street location in 2005, and its evidence room was relocated from the old county jail in 2006.
In addition to patrols in unincorporated Yakima County, the sheriff’s office patrols cities with which it has contracts for police service. When the Yakama Nation took back criminal and civil jurisdiction for its citizens within the reservation’s boundaries, sheriff’s deputies were cross commissioned with the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs so they could continue to patrol on the reservation and assist tribal officers.
The late Yakima County Sheriff Brian Winter worked with Educational Service District 105 to help develop safety programs to respond in case of active shooters at schools in the area.
Today, Yakima County’s sheriff is Bob Udell, who was elected in 2018.