Barely two months after the United States entered World War II, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed an executive order that disrupted the lives of thousands of Americans, including many in the Yakima Valley.
Executive Order 9066, signed on Feb. 19, 1942, would result in the removal of more than 120,000 Americans of Japanese descent from the West Coast to concentration camps far from their homes.
Among those forced out of their homes, farms and businesses were more than 1,000 Yakima Valley residents, many living in the Lower Valley.
Japanese Americans, like others of Asian descent, had faced discrimination and hostility throughout much of the early 20th century, including immigration quotas and restrictions on property ownership. But many were able to establish farms in the Lower Valley on Yakama Nation land, which was not subject to the law because of the Yakamas’ status as a sovereign nation.
When the U.S. Pacific Fleet was attacked at Pearl Harbor, many Americans, including those living in the Yakima Valley, looked on their Japanese American neighbors with suspicion, even though many of them were American citizens by birth.
Despite declarations by the Japanese American Citizens League of their loyalty to the United States, Toppenish Mayor E.L. Bennett ordered a list of every person of Japanese descent living within 10-miles of the city.
Newspapers along the West Coast, along with military leaders and politicians, fanned fears that Japanese Americans would serve as a “fifth column,” fighting on behalf of Japan from within the United States, or sabotaging American industry or infrastructure.
Despite advice from federal Justice Department lawyers that forced relocation was not necessary, FDR gave in to his military advisers and signed the order.
The order did not target any particular group or location — some officials said it could apply to German- and Italian-Americans as well — it was fairly obvious that Japanese Americans were the target.
In a move we would today call “saying the quiet part out loud,” U.S. Attorney General Francis Biddle told reporters that “this is a Japanese problem,” and that the focus of the order would be on the West Coast.
The initial plan was to designate the western halves of Washington, Oregon and California as “Military Area 1” under the order, while Military Area 2 consisted of the rest of those states, including the Yakima Valley.
Locally, the Broadway Grange passed a resolution calling for the War Department — today’s Department of Defense — or another branch of the government to “take charge of all Japanese in the United States” to prevent them from “engaging in any activities detrimental to the safety of the United States.”
The resolution did suggest that any Japanese in the area who could satisfactorily demonstrate their loyalty to the United States should be employed in ways that would be useful to the nation.
Sadly, Yakima’s two newspapers also jumped on the bandwagon supporting the executive order, with a Feb. 25, 1942, Yakima Morning Herald editorial, titled “Japanese Problem,” calling for the government to decide quickly whether Lower Valley Japanese Americans were going to be removed because planting season was approaching and the land needed to be productive for the war effort, whether by its Japanese American owners or white people.
“Should it be decided not to uproot these people, it may be deemed advisable to institute a system of strict surveillance over their activities, a rather costly business, however, it must be undertaken,” the editorial said.
An editorial in the Yakima Daily Republic said that while it was hard to imagine that Japanese American youth attending local high schools would ever be disloyal, it said that actions by some Japanese in the United States were casting suspicion on them all. The editorial also made the claim that Japan’s government considered second-generation Japanese Americans to be subjects of its empire.
“These children, therefore, have two citizenships, two loyalties,” the editorial opined. “The question with each one of them is, which one of these citizenships is the more influential.”
(Japan’s government abolished dual citizenship in 1924, meaning that second-generation Japanese-Americans could not be Japanese citizens.)
Japanese-Americans in Washington State were also ordered to turn over all firearms and weapons to the Washington State Patrol. One woman handed over a bamboo bow and a box of arrows.
The first expulsion of Japanese-Americans in Washington happened on March 24, 1942, on Bainbridge Island, where they were taken to the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, one of 10 camps that would imprison Japanese-Americans.
In May 1942, 1,051 Japanese-Americans in Yakima Valley were put on trains, first to Portland, and eventually to the Heart Mountain camp in Wyoming.
First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt, after touring one of the camps, condemned the practice and urged the president to rescind the order. A. U.S. Supreme Court ruling upheld the order in 1944.
In January 1945, the order was rescinded, but it would take until 1988, when President Ronald Reagan would sign legislation apologizing for the detention and paying $20,000 — $47,384 in today’s money — to each surviving detainee.
