Editor's note: This column first ran in 2018 and has been updated to reflect the 2023 centennial celebration of the first rodeo.
One of Central Washington’s Labor Day weekend traditions is the Ellensburg Rodeo and the Kittitas County Fair.
Starting 100 years ago, cowboys have come to the fairgrounds to compete in roping, bronc riding and other rodeo events, looking for fame, bragging rights and belt buckles.
In 2023, nearly 800 contestants will compete for more than $700,000 in prizes. This year’s events started Saturday with inductions into the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame, and wraps up on Labor Day.
The only interruptions in the rodeo's run were from 1942 to 1944 during World War II, and in 2020 at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
But the event had much more humble beginnings.
Rodeo’s roots go back to the days of cattle roundups and “Wild West Shows” with ranch hands coming together to show off their skills at horsemanship, roping and bulldogging, where cowboys wrestle a steer to the ground.
It started becoming more of a sport in the late 19th century, as non-cowboys started showing up to watch these events. It was also helped along by a nostalgia for the Wild West, which was beginning to disappear as railroads brought settlers to tame and develop the frontier.
It may not seem like it today, but Central Washington was a thriving cattle region. Ben Snipes, you may recall, made his fortune more than once raising cattle in valleys here.
And cowboys in the region would stage rodeos for fun. Kittitas County ranch hands would stage a “Sunday Rodeo” near where the Thorp Bridge is today west of Ellensburg.
This rodeo, promoted by the Ferguson family, drew 300 people every Sunday in the early 1920s to the arena they constructed.
Realizing an opportunity to bring tourists — and their money — to the city, a group approached the Fergusons in 1922 about the possibility of doing an annual rodeo. The ranchers, working with local businessmen, the fair board and local Native American tribes, started putting together the Ellensburg Rodeo.
The Kittitas Band of the Yakama Nation saw the rodeo as a way to continue their tradition of gathering at the Kittitas “meeting grounds.”
But there were a few hitches: Buying a place to stage the rodeo, setting up the arena and all the other things needed to do it.
Kittitas County commissioners, at the urging of Ellensburg Evening Record Editor Cliff Kaynor, businessman Clarence Fitterer and others, budgeted $10,000 — $176,658 in today’s money — toward buying 18 acres next to the fairgrounds for the rodeo. State Rep. Phil Adams also gained some support from Olympia.
The land cost $6,450 — $113,944 when adjusted for inflation — but the balance was not enough to pay for improvements on the ground. The fair board asked residents to donate materials and labor to build the grounds, with June 14, 1923, designated as the day to build the arena.
On that day, more than 500 men and women turned out to work on the grounds, as businesses donated coffee, hot dogs, ice cream and other food for the workers.
This army graded a road and a race track; rerouted Wilson Creek; finished corrals, fences, three bridges and a grandstand; plumbed new water mains and pruned trees.
With the physical facilities in place, planning began for the event. Dr. H.F. Pfenning was named superintendent for the rodeo, and the entire Yakama Nation was invited to participate.
There were 18 events in the rodeo, which was billed as the “Greatest Wildest Roundup in the State.”
The first rodeo was staged on Sept. 13-15, 1923, and more than 500 spectators had to be turned away because the stands were already filled to capacity.
The rodeo was considered a resounding success, and local cowboy Frank Woods was named “Champion Buckaroo of the Roundup.” Woods, Kaynor, the Yakama Nation and Pfenning were later inducted into the rodeo’s Hall of Fame.
The following year, the rodeo coincided with the opening of the Yakima River Canyon Scenic Byway, and 2,000 people made the inaugural drive north to attend the rodeo.
Today, the rodeo is considered one of the top Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeos in the nation. The fair and rodeo draw more than 60,000 people a year to Ellensburg.
• It Happened Here is a weekly history column by Yakima Herald-Republic reporter Donald W. Meyers. Sources for this week's column include the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame, Kittitas County Historical Museum, The Inflation Calculator by Morgan Friedman and the archives of the Yakima Herald-Republic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.