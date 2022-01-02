It Happened Here is a weekly history column by Yakima Herald-Republic reporter Donald W. Meyers. He can be reached at dmeyers@yakimaherald.com. Sources for this week’s column include the city of Ellensburg website, historylink.org, “An Illustrated History of Klickitat, Yakima and Kittitas Counties” by the Interstate Publishing Co., “Ka-mi-akin: The Last Hero of the Yakimas” by Andrew Jackson Splawn, and the archives of the Yakima Herald-Republic.