January is a time of new beginnings, starting with the year. It’s also a time when people make resolutions to improve their lives.
The Central Washington community of Ellensburg got its official start on Jan. 1, 1884. The city, population 2,500 people, was incorporated on that date. It would be a viable contender in the race to become the state capital.
Unlike Yakima, Ellensburg was not a creation of the Northern Pacific Railway. Rather, it started with a log cabin and a husband-and-wife team of entrepreneurs.
The area, located at the confluence of the Yakima River and Wilson Creek, was considered an ideal location by the Kittitas band of the Yakama and other Native Americans who used it as a gathering place.
One of the first non-Native settlers in the area was the Rev. Charles Pandosy, a member of the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate, who built a mission on Manastash Creek in 1848.
Pandosy would later go on, at the invitation of Yakama Chief Kamiakin, to establish the St. Joseph Mission on Ahtanum Creek and become a trusted friend of the Yakama.
Eventually, as non-Native settlement grew in the area, others recognized the benefits of a sheltered, well-watered valley, particularly cowboys driving cattle from the Yakima Valley to the gold fields of British Columbia.
One of those was Andrew Jackson Splawn, one of the more prominent figures in Central Washington history. After years of driving cattle, Splawn decided it was time to diversify his business interests.
In 1870, Splawn and Ben Burch acquired a cabin in what is now Ellensburg and converted it into a trading post. One of his friends, John Gillespie, said the business needed a name and made a sign christening the store “Robber’s Roost.”
Splawn initially felt the name was a bit suggestive, but it turned out to be a winner as the store prospered for two years. In 1872, when Splawn acknowledged that “the call of the mountains and the plains was too constant for me to remain in one place,” he sold the shop and his squatter’s rights to a 160-acre homestead to John A. Shoudy and his wife, Mary Ellen.
Three years later, the Shoudys, who built a new building to house the store, filed a plat for a town named after Mary Ellen Shoudy, called Ellensburgh. (The “h” would be removed in 1894 as part of the U.S. Postal Service’s effort to standardize city names.) The document stated that Mary Ellen Shoudy had rights to execute the agreement “freely and without fear of coercion” from her husband.
Mary Ellen Shoudy was also the town’s booster, encouraging other merchants to come and set up shop, while expanding her family’s business into a second store.
The community continued to grow, with the Shoudys filing for three additional city plats.
On Jan. 1, 1884, Ellensburg’s incorporation went into effect. A second incorporation would be passed by the territorial Legislature on Jan. 28, 1886.
The city suffered a setback on July 4, 1889, when a fire destroyed 10 blocks of downtown and more than 200 homes. Incredibly, nobody was killed, but the cause of the fire remains a mystery to this day.
Two days after the fire, plans were made to start rebuilding with brick instead of wood frame, with many of those buildings still standing today.
It was also at this time that Ellensburg and Yakima were vying with Olympia for the right to be the capital of the new state of Washington. The contest became bitter between Ellensburg and Yakima, with advocates for each city disparaging the other.
The fight split Eastern Washington votes, allowing Olympia to win the prize.
Ellensburg, which had already built a governor’s mansion, did win a consolation prize. It became the home of the Washington Normal School, a teacher’s college that would become Central Washington University.
Today, Ellensburg’s population is 18,666, according to the 2020 census. It is also the home of the Kittitas County Fair and the Ellensburg Rodeo, considered one of the top Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeos in the nation.
